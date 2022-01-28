Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Empresas CMPC S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMPC   CL0000001314

EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.

(CMPC)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 01/27
1460 CLP   -2.01%
08:43aEMPRESAS CMPC S A : Material Fact - Agreement with Neltume Ports
PU
2021EMPRESAS CMPC S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021EMPRESAS CMPC S A : Material Fact - Iguazú Acquisition
PU
Empresas CMPC S A : Material Fact - Agreement with Neltume Ports

01/28/2022 | 08:43am EST
Santiago, January 28th, 2022

Comisión para el Mercado Financiero

MATERIAL FACT

Empresas CMPC S.A.

Securities Registry Number Nº115

Dear Sirs:

Pursuant to what is laid down in articles 9 and 10, second paragraph of the Securities Market Law No. 18.045, I hereby inform you as a material fact that as of this date Empresas CMPC S.A. ("the "Company") entered into a memorandum of understanding ("the agreement") with Neltume Ports for the joint development and operation of a port terminal in the State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

Along with elements typical of this type of agreements, the memorandum of understanding contemplates the establishment of a new company in which CMPC and Neltume Ports will participate equally, being that company the one that will carry out the development and operation of the port terminal mentioned above. The agreement also contemplates the way in which this company will be managed, as well as the rights and obligations of the parties, among other similar aspects.

Considering that the company does not yet exist and that upon incorporation it must apply for a port concession, which may not occur, it is not possible at this date to determine the financial effects that the information referred to in this communication may have.

Sincerely,

Francisco Ruiz-Tagle Edwards

General Manager

EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.

Disclaimer

Empresas CMPC SA published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 13:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
