Empresas CMPC S A : Material Fact - Bond Issuance

Santiago, October 18th, 2022

Comisión para el Mercado Financiero

MATERIAL FACT

Empresas CMPC S.A.

Securities Registry Number Nº115

Dear Sirs:

Pursuant to what is laid down in articles 9 and 10, second paragraph of the Securities Market Law No. 18.045, I hereby inform you as a material fact that as of this date Inversiones CMPC S.A. has issued a Green Bond in the Chilean local market, for which Empresas CMPC S.A., as the issuer's parent company, has become guarantor and co-debtor.

The Green Bond issued corresponds to the Q Bond Series, in the amount of 7,000,000 million Unidades de Fomento, maturing on September 15, 2042. The issuance rate is 3.54%.

The Q Bond Series have been issued against the line of dematerialized bonds with a maturity of 30 years, registered in the Securities Registry of this Commission on February 27, 2019, under number 928. The proceeds of this issuance will be used to refinance current corporate bonds issued by Inversiones CMPC S.A., and to finance projects with environmental benefits.

Sincerely,

Francisco Ruiz-Tagle Edwards

General Manager

EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.

1