  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Empresas CMPC S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMPC   CL0000001314

EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.

(CMPC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-16
1370.00 CLP   +1.10%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empresas CMPC S A : Material Fact - Bond Issuance

10/18/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
Santiago, October 18th, 2022

Comisión para el Mercado Financiero

MATERIAL FACT

Empresas CMPC S.A.

Securities Registry Number Nº115

Dear Sirs:

Pursuant to what is laid down in articles 9 and 10, second paragraph of the Securities Market Law No. 18.045, I hereby inform you as a material fact that as of this date Inversiones CMPC S.A. has issued a Green Bond in the Chilean local market, for which Empresas CMPC S.A., as the issuer's parent company, has become guarantor and co-debtor.

The Green Bond issued corresponds to the Q Bond Series, in the amount of 7,000,000 million Unidades de Fomento, maturing on September 15, 2042. The issuance rate is 3.54%.

The Q Bond Series have been issued against the line of dematerialized bonds with a maturity of 30 years, registered in the Securities Registry of this Commission on February 27, 2019, under number 928. The proceeds of this issuance will be used to refinance current corporate bonds issued by Inversiones CMPC S.A., and to finance projects with environmental benefits.

Sincerely,

Francisco Ruiz-Tagle Edwards

General Manager

EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.

1

Disclaimer

Empresas CMPC SA published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 17:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 530 M - -
Net income 2022 901 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 541 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,07x
Yield 2022 7,89%
Capitalization 3 534 M 3 534 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 22 259
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.
Duration : Period :
Empresas CMPC S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1,41 $
Average target price 2,32 $
Spread / Average Target 64,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco Ruiz-Tagle Edwards Chief Executive Officer
Luis Felipe Gazitúa Achondo Chairman
Felipe Alcalde Arrau Manager-Information & Innovation
Fernando Hasenberg Manager-Finance & Administration
Jorge Eduardo Marín Correa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.-4.06%3 534
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ8.37%18 974
SUZANO S.A.-17.77%12 116
STORA ENSO OYJ-12.21%11 177
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-8.96%9 194
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)3.06%6 498