    CMPC   CL0000001314

EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.

(CMPC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-17
1500.00 CLP    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empresas CMPC S A : Material Fact - Dividend Policy and Provisionary Dividend

11/18/2022 | 09:09pm EST
Santiago, November 18th, 2022

Comisión para el Mercado Financiero

MATERIAL FACT

Empresas CMPC S.A.

Securities Registry Number Nº115

Dear Sirs:

Pursuant to what is laid down in articles 9 and 10, second paragraph of the Securities Market Law No. 18.045, I hereby inform you that today CMPC's Board of Directors resolved that, notwithstanding the defined 40%, in consideration of the positive evolution of the businesses throughout the year, it will distribute 60% of the Distributable Net Income for fiscal year 2022.

Additionally, the Board agreed to distribute a provisional dividend N°280 of US $ 0.08 per share, starting on December 12th, 2022, and charged to the Distributable Net Income for 2022.

The abovementioned provisional dividend shall be paid in Chilean pesos or in US Dollars, at shareholders election, according to the following procedure:

  1. Those shareholders who choose to receive the payment of the provisional dividend in US Dollars, shall request it from the Company, clearly indicating the bank account in Dollars for the payment. This request shall be received by the shares department of the Company, no later than the fifth business day prior to the date of the dividend´s payment, by email to acciones@cmpc.cl.
    It will be understood that those shareholders who do not request the payment of the dividend in Dollars in the manner and opportunity set forth herein, shall receive the payment of the dividend in Chilean pesos.
  2. Those shareholders who have not requested the payment in US Dollars, shall receive the payment according to its equivalent in Chilean pesos, at the dollar observed exchange rate published by the Central Bank on the fifth business day prior to the date of distribution of the dividend, which shall be informed by the Company through a publication that will be made that same day on its website www.cmpc.com. This payment shall be made by deposit in a bank checking account in pesos or by a nominative check, not crossed, payable to the owner of the shares, sent by mail to the address that the shareholder keeps informed in the Company's Register of Shareholders, at the shareholder´s election, which should be informed to the

Company's Shares Department by email to acciones@cmpc.cl.

In the event that a shareholder has not informed the Company for any form of payment as stated above, the respective dividend shall be available in Chilean pesos from the date informed for the payment of the dividend. The shareholder shall contact the Company's Shares Department to inform the payment method according to letter b) above.

Sincerely,

Francisco Ruiz-Tagle Edwards

General Manager

EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.

Disclaimer

Empresas CMPC SA published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2022 02:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
