  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Empresas CMPC S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMPC   CL0000001314

EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.

(CMPC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-04
1414.00 CLP   +3.59%
05:52pEmpresas Cmpc S A : Material Fact - Guaiba II Insurance Update
PU
2022EMPRESAS CMPC S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2022Empresas Cmpc S A : CMPC Investor Day 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empresas CMPC S A : Material Fact - Guaiba II Insurance Update

01/05/2023 | 05:52pm EST
Santiago, January 5th, 2023

Comisión para el Mercado Financiero

MATERIAL FACT

Empresas CMPC S.A.

Securities Registry Number Nº115

Dear Sirs:

Pursuant to what is laid down in articles 9 and 10, second paragraph of the Securities Market Law No. 18.045, I hereby inform the following as a Material Fact:

  1. In August 2017, the Company reported the stoppage and repair of the recovery boiler of the Guaíba 2 pulp mill in the State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which was damaged as a result of an incident that affected it earlier that year.
  2. Subsequently, in October 2017, the Company reported that the insurer Mapfre Seguros Gerais S/A had denied coverage for the loss, for which the Company filed an arbitration claim in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
  3. The decision of the Arbitral Tribunal was made public in January 2021, in which it ruled that the indicated loss was covered by the contracted policy, leaving for a later discussion the extension and valuation of the damages to be compensated to CMPC.
  4. On this date, the Board of Directors learned of and approved an out-of-court settlement reached with the insurer and reinsurer of the claim, through which CMPC will be indemnified for the physical damages and loss of profits suffered as a result of the incident, for a total amount of 215 million dollars, which at the time of payment will be subject to the deduction of the corresponding taxes.
  5. Once the described agreement is in full and complete compliance the arbitration process will be terminated, thus closing the indicated claim.

Sincerely,

Francisco Ruiz-Tagle Edwards

General Manager

EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.

Disclaimer

Empresas CMPC SA published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 22:51:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
