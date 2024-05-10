Santiago, May 9, 2024

In accordance with the articles 9 and 10 of the Securities Market Law 18,045 and the General Rule Number 30 of the CMF, please be advised, as a material disclosure, that in its ordinary session, the Board of Directors was informed of the resignation of Jorge Matte Capdevila as Director.

The Board of Directors appreciates Mr, Matte´s valuable contribution as a Director of CMPC for the time he has served in that role.

