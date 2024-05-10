Santiago, May 9, 2024

Commission for the Financial Market

MATERIAL FACT

Empresas CMPC S.A.

Securities Registration No. 115

Dear Sirs:

In accordance with the articles 9 and 10 of the Securities Market Law 18,045 and the General Rule Number 30 of the CMF, please be advised, as a material disclosure, that in its ordinary session, the Board of Directors was informed of the resignation of Jorge Matte Capdevila as Director.

The Board of Directors appreciates Mr, Matte´s valuable contribution as a Director of CMPC for the time he has served in that role.

Sincerely,

Francisco Ruiz-Tagle Edwards

Gerente General

EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.

c.c.: Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago, Bolsa de Valores Bolsa Electrónica de Chile, Bolsa de Valores Comisión Clasificadora de Riesgo

Agustinas 1343, Santiago Chile

Teléfono (56-2) 244 12 000

www.cmpc.cl

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Empresas CMPC SA published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 02:44:08 UTC.