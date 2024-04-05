Santiago, April 4th, 2024
Comisión para el Mercado Financiero
MATERIAL FACT
Empresas CMPC S.A.
Securities Registry Number Nº115
Dear Sirs:
Pursuant to Article 9 and the second subparagraph of Article 10 of the Securities Market Law N°18,045, to Article 63 of the Companies Law N° 18,046 (the "Companies Law"), and to the instructions in General Rule 30, please be advised that under due authority, I hereby give notice of the following material disclosure:
As of this date, the Board of Directors of Empresas CMPC S.A. (the "Company") adopted the following resolutions, among others:
- To convene an Ordinary Shareholders Meeting (the "Meeting"), to be held on April 25, 2024, at 12:00 p.m., at Teatinos 280, Santiago, to submit the following matters to the consideration of the Company's shareholders:
- The Company´s Annual Report (Integrated Report), Annual Financial Statements, and Opinion of the External Auditing Firm, all corresponding to the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023;
- The distribution of dividends;
- Policies and procedures regarding profits and dividends;
- The appointment of the External Auditing Firm
- The appointment of the Risk Rating Agencies;
- The compensation of the Board of Directors and the compensation and budget of the Directors Committee for the 2024 fiscal year;
- A report on the resolutions of the Board involving the transactions referred to in Title XVI of Law N°18,046; and
- The discussion and decision on any other matter within the purview of the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting pursuant to the Law and the Bylaws.
- At the same meeting, the Board approved proposing to the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting payment of a final dividend of 0. 0,0237113 U.S. Dollars per share against distributable net profits from the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The payment of such dividend, if approved by the Meeting, will be made May 8, 2024 in either U.S. Dollars or Chilean pesos, at the choice of each shareholder. Shareholders registered in the Shareholders Register as of midnight on May 2, 2024, will be entitled to this dividend.
The Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and the opinion of the External Auditing Firm have been posted on the Company's website, www.cmpc.com, and can be viewed directly at https://ir.cmpc.com/English/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.
Way to Attend the Meeting
The Company will make available to the shareholders technological means that allow them to participate in the meeting remotely. Such mechanisms shall be informed to the shareholders by means of the corresponding notices and summons letters.
Sincerely,
Francisco Ruiz-Tagle Edwards
CEO
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.
