Santiago, April 4th, 2024

Comisión para el Mercado Financiero

MATERIAL FACT

Empresas CMPC S.A.

Securities Registry Number Nº115

Dear Sirs:

Pursuant to Article 9 and the second subparagraph of Article 10 of the Securities Market Law N°18,045, to Article 63 of the Companies Law N° 18,046 (the "Companies Law"), and to the instructions in General Rule 30, please be advised that under due authority, I hereby give notice of the following material disclosure:

As of this date, the Board of Directors of Empresas CMPC S.A. (the "Company") adopted the following resolutions, among others: