Empresas CMPC S A : Material Fact - Provisory Dividend Payment

Santiago, December 2nd, 2021

Comisión para el Mercado Financiero

MATERIAL FACT

Empresas CMPC S.A.

Securities Registry Number Nº115

Dear Sirs:

Pursuant to what is laid down in articles 9 and 10, second paragraph of the Securities Market Law No. 18.045, I hereby inform you that in the ordinary session held today, the Board of Directors of Empresas CMPC S.A. ("the "Company") agreed to distribute a provisional dividend N°277 of US $ 0.053 per share, from December 29, 2021 and charged it to the Distributable Net Income for 2021.

The abovementioned provisional dividend shall be paid in Chilean pesos or in Dollars, at shareholders election, according to the following procedure:

Those shareholders who choose to receive the payment of the provisional dividend in Dollars, shall request it from the Company, clearly indicating the bank account in Dollars for the payment. This request shall be received by the shares department of the Company, no later than the fifth business day prior to the date of the dividend´s payment, by email to acciones@cmpc.cl.

It will be understood that those shareholders who do not request the payment of the dividend in Dollars in the manner and opportunity set forth herein, shall receive the payment of the dividend in Chilean pesos. Those shareholders who have not requested the payment in Dollars, shall receive the payment according to its equivalent in Chilean pesos, at the dollar observed exchange rate published by the Central Bank on the fifth business day prior to the date of distribution of the dividend, which shall be informed by the Company through a publication that will be made that same day on its website www.cmpc.com. This payment shall be made by deposit in a bank checking account in pesos or by a nominative check, not crossed, payable to the owner of the shares, sent by mail to the address that the shareholder keeps informed in the Company's Register of Shareholders, at the shareholder´s election, which should be informed to the Company's shares department by email to acciones@cmpc.cl.

In the event that a shareholder has not informed the Company for any form of payment as stated above, the respective dividend shall be available in Chilean pesos from the date

