FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that should be considered as good faith estimates. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties outside of CMPC's control that could cause CMPC's actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These risks include in particular those described in CMPC's Financial Statements, Note 3 ("Risk Management").

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are delivered. CMPC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise them based on developments which differ from those anticipated.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Claudia Cavada Paola Figueira Benjamín Garib

claudia.cavada@cmpc.cl paola.ﬁgueira@cmpc.clbenjamin.garib@cmpc.cl