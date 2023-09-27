Empresas CMPC S A : Presentation for Andean Investor Conference 2023 - Credicorp
Corporate Presentation
Andean Investor Conference 2023 - Credicorp
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that should be considered as good faith estimates. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties outside of CMPC's control that could cause CMPC's actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These risks include in particular those described in CMPC's Financial Statements, Note 3 ("Risk Management").
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are delivered. CMPC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise them based on developments which differ from those anticipated.
The relationship of humans with the planet is increasingly responsible, significant, and conscious. Our essence, the forest, the natural fiber, and our products are fundamental in contributing to a sustainable society.
At CMPC, we are committed to this perspective which drives us to evolve as individuals, companies, forest industry, and society doing so from our values, history, and the vocation to grow together.
CORPORATE PURPOSE CORPORATE VALUES
WE MAKE NATURAL
FIBERS FOR A
BETTER FUTURE
RESPECT
INTEGRITY
COURAGE
COLABORATION
RELEVANT POSITIONING
IN ALL BUSINESS AREAS
CMPC
Sales US$8,253mm EBITDA US$1,904mm margin (23.1%)
Pulp
US$3,807mm
Sales
US$1,503mm (39.5%)
EBITDA (margin %)
3rd
Global Producer
MARKET PULP
Softys
US$3,189mm
Sales
US$331mm (10.4%)
EBITDA (margin %)
1st Consumer Tissue
Producer
4th Personal Care Producer
Biopackaging
US$1,255mm
Sales
US$153mm (12.2%)
EBITDA (margin %)
2nd Global Producer
SACK KRAFT
LatAm exporter
1st BOXBOARD
Pulp
Softys
Biopackaging
Source: CMPC, LTM information as of June 2023
*Source: Euromonitor, based on the 8 countries of operation: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay.
Empresas CMPC SA published this content on 27 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2023 14:33:13 UTC.
Empresas CMPC SA is a Chile-based company primarily engaged in the paper products industry. The Company's activities are divided into five business segments: Forestry, which includes products that are logs for the manufacturing of cellulose pulp and solid lumber products, such as sawn lumber, remanufactured products and plywood boards; Pulp, which provides pulp manufactured in production lines in Chile and Brazil; Paper, which focuses on the production and marketing of cardboard, paper for corrugation , industrial-use paper and newsprint; Tissue, which is responsible for producing and selling tissue, sanitary and specialized hygienic products, such as toilet paper, napkins, baby diapers and facial tissues, and Other, which includes general administrative services. The Company operates in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Ecuador, among others. It controls a number of subsidiaries, such as CMPC Celulosa SA, Cartulinas CMPC SA, Chimolsa SA La Papelera del Plata SA.