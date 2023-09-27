Corporate Presentation

Andean Investor Conference 2023 - Credicorp

SUSTAINABLE LEADER IN

PULP & PAPER

CMPC

WE MAKE NATURAL FIBERS FOR A

BETTER FUTURE

The relationship of humans with the planet is increasingly responsible, significant, and conscious. Our essence, the forest, the natural fiber, and our products are fundamental in contributing to a sustainable society.

At CMPC, we are committed to this perspective which drives us to evolve as individuals, companies, forest industry, and society doing so from our values, history, and the vocation to grow together.

CORPORATE PURPOSE CORPORATE VALUES

WE MAKE NATURAL

FIBERS FOR A

BETTER FUTURE

RESPECT

INTEGRITY

COURAGE

COLABORATION

RELEVANT POSITIONING

IN ALL BUSINESS AREAS

CMPC

Sales US$8,253mm EBITDA US$1,904mm margin (23.1%)

Pulp

US$3,807mm

Sales

US$1,503mm (39.5%)

EBITDA (margin %)

3rd

Global Producer

MARKET PULP

Softys

US$3,189mm

Sales

US$331mm (10.4%)

EBITDA (margin %)

1st Consumer Tissue

Producer

4th Personal Care Producer

Biopackaging

US$1,255mm

Sales

US$153mm (12.2%)

EBITDA (margin %)

2nd Global Producer

SACK KRAFT

LatAm exporter

1st BOXBOARD

Pulp

Softys

Biopackaging

