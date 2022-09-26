Chile's Copec buys last-mile firm Blue Express for $225 million

SANTIAGO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chile's Empresas Copec
has entered the customer delivery services business
by acquiring last-mile logistics firm Blue Express for about
$225 million, the country's largest industrial group said on
Monday.
Copec subsidiaries signed an agreement with Private
Investment Fund BX and Blue Express to purchase 100% of Blue
Express' shares, Copec said in a filing to Chile's regulator.
It said the deal, still subject to regulatory approval,
would be financed through cash and debt from its subsidiary,
Copec SA.
Blue Express provides logistics services for e-commerce and
couriers through 1,000 reception and dispatch points in Chile,
covering the costly step of shipping products just before they
reach the customer's door.
"The Copec network will allow us to generate even more value
for our more than 5,000 clients," Blue Express Chief Executive
Officer Olivier Paccot said in a joint statement with Copec.
Empresas Copec has a network of 681 gas stations throughout
Chile, serving over 1 million customers per day.
Copec Chief Executive Arturo Natho said that the deal would
allow Copec to create a "convenient network for shipment and
collection of packages."
(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by
Josie Kao and Sandra Maler)