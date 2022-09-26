Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Empresas Copec S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COPEC   CLP7847L1080

EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.

(COPEC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-22
6618.90 CLP   -1.21%
02:27pChile's Copec buys last-mile firm Blue Express for $225 million
RE
12:07pChile's Copec buys last-mile firm Blue Express for $225 million
RE
09/23Empresas Copec S A : New Golden Omega desalination plant to reduce its water footprint
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chile's Copec buys last-mile firm Blue Express for $225 million

09/26/2022 | 02:27pm EDT
SANTIAGO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chile's Empresas Copec has entered the customer delivery services business by acquiring last-mile logistics firm Blue Express for about $225 million, the country's largest industrial group said on Monday.

Copec subsidiaries signed an agreement with Private Investment Fund BX and Blue Express to purchase 100% of Blue Express' shares, Copec said in a filing to Chile's regulator.

It said the deal, still subject to regulatory approval, would be financed through cash and debt from its subsidiary, Copec SA.

Blue Express provides logistics services for e-commerce and couriers through 1,000 reception and dispatch points in Chile, covering the costly step of shipping products just before they reach the customer's door.

"The Copec network will allow us to generate even more value for our more than 5,000 clients," Blue Express Chief Executive Officer Olivier Paccot said in a joint statement with Copec.

Empresas Copec has a network of 681 gas stations throughout Chile, serving over 1 million customers per day.

Copec Chief Executive Arturo Natho said that the deal would allow Copec to create a "convenient network for shipment and collection of packages." (Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Josie Kao and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30 783 M - -
Net income 2022 1 990 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 052 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,26x
Yield 2022 7,18%
Capitalization 8 859 M 8 859 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
Duration : Period :
Empresas Copec S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,82 $
Average target price 9,62 $
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Navarro Beltrán Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Huidobro Alvarado Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Angelini Rossi Chairman
Juan Edgardo Goldenberg Peñafiel Director
Manuel Enrique Bezanilla Urrutia Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.0.50%8 859
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION40.14%357 375
CHEVRON CORPORATION23.37%283 378
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD3.01%191 030
BP PLC31.04%87 873
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-2.48%71 400