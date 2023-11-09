Empresas COPEC SA is a Chile-based holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the energy and natural resources sectors. The Company's operations are structured into four business sectors: the Forestry Business. Fuels Business, Fishing Business and Other Investments. The Company operates in the forestry business through its affiliate Arauco, which produces wood pulp, panel and sawn lumber. The Company's fuel business is focused on the liquefied fuels, lubricants, and liquefied petroleum gas and natural gas markets. The Company operates in the fishing business through its affiliate Pesquera Iquique - Guanaye, which produces fishmeal, fish oil, canned and frozen seafood for human consumption. The Company has productive platforms in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, the United States and Uruguay. On April 11, 2014, the Company with Inversiones Ultraterra Ltd sold their total stake in Empresa Electrica Guacolda to AES Gener.