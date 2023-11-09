Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec swung to a loss of $31 million in the third quarter, a statement on Thursday showed, dragged by its forestry arm which has been battered by floods, droughts and forest fires.

The group's revenue for the three months ending Sept. 30 meanwhile slipped 1%, landing at $7.29 billion, dragging core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) down 35%.

Copec's earnings have slumped this year as prices for pulp, timber and wood panels fell and its forestry arm shifted less volumes amid environmental challenges.

Copec has forestry, fishing and energy divisions, including power, mining and fishing stakes alongside some fuel distribution businesses.