Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Empresas Copec S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COPEC   CLP7847L1080

EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.

(COPEC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-09
6710.10 CLP   -2.04%
04:22pEmpresas Copec S A : Press Release 2Q22
PU
03:38pChile's Empresas Copec posts 35.5% drop in Q3 net profit
RE
09/26Chile's Copec buys last-mile firm Blue Express for $225 million
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chile's Empresas Copec posts 35.5% drop in Q3 net profit

11/11/2022 | 03:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Chilean industrial group Empresas Copec on Friday posted a 35.5% decrease in its third-quarter net profit versus a year earlier, mainly driven by a drop in non-operating income.

The company's net profit stood at $474 million, while net revenue rose 19.7% to $7.9 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), or core earnings, fell 1.1% in the quarter to $965 million.

"Non-operating income was unfavorable compared to results recorded in the third quarter of 2021, due to the sales of Gasmar and forestry assets in Arauco during 3Q21," the company said in a statement

Copec is a major player in the world pulp market through Arauco, and it also participates in the fuel distribution business in Chile and Colombia. The company has stakes in the power, mining and fishing sectors.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Isabel Woodford)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
04:22pEmpresas Copec S A : Press Release 2Q22
PU
03:38pChile's Empresas Copec posts 35.5% drop in Q3 net profit
RE
09/26Chile's Copec buys last-mile firm Blue Express for $225 million
RE
09/26Chile's Copec buys last-mile firm Blue Express for $225 million
RE
09/23Empresas Copec S A : New Golden Omega desalination plant to reduce its water footprint
PU
09/09Empresas Copec S A : Flux Solar to supply power to retail chain
PU
09/08Empresas Copec S A : ARAUCO takes on the challenge of becoming a zero-waste company by 203..
PU
08/24Transcript : Empresas Copec S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 24, 2022
CI
08/19Empresas Copec S A : Press Release 2Q22
PU
08/19Empresas Copec S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 29 578 M - -
Net income 2022 1 997 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 056 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,61x
Yield 2022 6,64%
Capitalization 9 624 M 9 624 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
Duration : Period :
Empresas Copec S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 7,40 $
Average target price 9,16 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Navarro Beltrán Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Huidobro Alvarado Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Angelini Rossi Chairman
Juan Edgardo Goldenberg Peñafiel Director
Manuel Enrique Bezanilla Urrutia Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.1.88%9 828
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION80.59%455 071
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD8.63%202 207
BP PLC42.44%99 854
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-7.71%66 936
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION86.25%55 855