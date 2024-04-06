The goal is to achieve this lower amount of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, which was analyzed and positively validated by this recognized global initiative, whose purpose is to commit different companies around the world to reduce the release of CO2.

ARAUCO, which in 2020 became the first forestry company in the world to be carbon neutral, has set a goal equivalent to taking 330,000 cars off the road, or the annual emissions of 400,000 inhabitants. "Acting with a sense of urgency and climate ambition is an ethical imperative, and companies must put our transformation capabilities at the service of these objectives," stressed Soledad Vial, the company's Deputy Manager of Sustainability and Impact.

Science-Based Targets (SBTI) is a partnership between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).