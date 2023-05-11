Empresas Copec S A : Abastible inaugurates its first solar photovoltaic power plant

Located at the subsidiary's Concón Plant, it has an installed capacity of 118 KW and began its start-up at the end of December, connecting to the National Electric System under the Small Means of Distributed Generation (PMGD, for its acronym in Spanish) regulations.

The initiative will cover 25% of the site's electricity consumption with photovoltaic solar energy and projects an overall reduction in emissions of 53 tons of CO2 per year.

This is Abastible's first power generation asset under the management of the National Electric Coordinator, and is part of a pilot plan that the subsidiary plans to replicate in other sites, in line with the goal of moving forward in the sustainability of its processes.