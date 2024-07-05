The collaboration agreement signed with Fechipan, the Chilean Federation of Industrial Bakers, will enable nearly 20 thousand associates nationwide, 85% of them SMEs, to access discounts on the purchase of liquefied gas cylinders.

The alliance, which is part of Abastible's aim to promote entrepreneurship, represents a significant economic boost for the bakery sector by offering preferential prices on the purchase of a key supply for their businesses.

"At Abastible we believe in the transforming power of entrepreneurship and we understand it as an engine of social and economic development for the country. In this case, we are supporting an industry that directly employs close to 150 thousand people in Chile," said Abastible's Commercial Manager for Distributors, Sebastián Montero.