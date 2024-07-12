The partnership with electric company Comasa will enable the subsidiary to make progress in the first project to produce carbon-neutral fertilizers using green ammonia, biogenic carbon dioxide, and bio-ash from biomass power plants.

The project involves an industrial pilot plant in Lautaro, Araucanía Region, to manufacture hydrogen and produce 40,000 tons of fertilizers per year. The US$10 million investment will be financed with funds from Corfo, which granted Ch$3,250 million for the first stage.

Abastible will develop the large-scale engineering, operational risk analysis, and will manage SEC authorizations. Comasa will provide infrastructure, agricultural know-how, technology and technical equipment.

Fertilizers are currently imported from China and are made from fossil fuels. This initiative seeks to offer renewable alternatives to local agriculture. "Green hydrogen today found a highly profitable path via the green ammonia route to produce synthetic fertilizers," said Ignacio Mackenna, sales manager at Abastible's Energy Solutions.