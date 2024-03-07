4Q23 Earnings Presentation

March 7th, 2024

This presentation may include market outlooks and forward-looking statements, which are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Empresas Copec's management and on information currently available to the Company. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they relate to future events and therefore depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Investors should understand that general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors could also affect the future results of Empresas Copec and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. This presentation contains certain performance measures that have

been adjusted with respect to IFRS definitions, such as "EBITDA".

I. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS - Quarterly Performance

Higher Net Income

QoQ and YoY

*Figures of 1Q22, 2Q22, 3Q22, 4Q22 1Q23, 2Q23, 3Q23 and 4Q23 are presented net of Mapco's EBITDAs, which amounts to US$ 16 million, US$ 24 million, US$ 30 million, US$ 11 million, US$ 13 million, US$ 21 million, US$

30 million and US$ (6) million respectively.

** Figure of 1Q23 includes adjustment for non-operating depreciation.

I. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS - Quarterly Performance

EBITDA

4Q23 vs 4Q22 (US$ million)

7

I. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS - Quarterly Performance

INCOME STATEMENT

Drop in net income explained by decreased operating income, partly offset by higher

LOWER OPERATING INCOME

non-operating income

  • Arauco:
    • Drop in prices in all divisions
    • Higher unit costs for bleached hardwood, partly due to the ramp-up of MAPA
  • Copec:
    • Favorable inventory revaluation effect and higher commercial margins in Copec Chile.
    • Higher volumes and margins of lubricants in Terpel.

HIGHER NON-OPERATING INCOME

  • Revaluation of biological assets and insurance compensation in Arauco.
  • Lower other expenses for write-offs and provisions of fixed assets occurred during the last quarter of 2022.
  • Partly offset by unfavorable exchange differences.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Million USD

4Q 23

4Q 22

Change

Net income

166

(9)

175

Operating income

265

362

(97)

Non-operating income

(24)

(409)

386

Other Income

272

(154)

426

Other expenses

(118)

(231)

113

Other profit (loss)

(6)

6

(12)

Financial Income

67

40

27

Financial expense

(176)

(128)

(48)

Profit in associates and JV's

59

70

(12)

Exchange Differences

(110)

(28)

(82)

Gains (losses) on net monetary position

(12)

15

(27)

Taxes

(142)

47

(189)

Gains (losses) from discontinued operations

72

(4)

76

EBITDA

636

668

(32)

OTHER

  • Higher profit from discontinued operations due to the sale of Mapco.
  • Higher income tax, due to the effect of deffered

taxes from the sale of forestry assets in Brazil.

I. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS - Quarterly Performance

FINANCIAL RATIOS

Profitability

4Q 23

3Q 23

4Q 22

FINANCIAL RATIOS

3,6%

2,9%

5,1%

Operating margin

EBITDA margin

8,7%

8,4%

9,4%

ROCE

7,1%

6,0%

13,2%

Leverage

4Q 23

3Q 23

4Q 22

EBITDA / net interest expense

4,7

5,0

12,3

Net debt / EBITDA

3.9x

4.0x

2.4x

COMMENTS

  • Net debt / EBITDA decreased QoQ, due to lower net debt.
  • EBITDA margin increased QoQ.
  • Well-balanceddebt schedule for the coming years.

FINANCIAL DEBT MATURITIES

NET FINANCIAL DEBT / EBITDA

Figures in US$ million

4,6

4,6

4,0

4,2

4,0

3,9

2.786

3,6

3,4

3,6

3,2

1.943 2.093

2,9

2,8

2,8

2,4

2,4

2,2

2,4

2,1

2,0

2,0

2,1

1,9

1,9

2,0

1.071

890

966

824

670

454

351

191

317

102

116

9

  1. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
  1. REVIEW BY BUSINESS DIVISION III. HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER IV. Q&A

