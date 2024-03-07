4Q23 Earnings Presentation
March 7th, 2024
1
2
DISCLAIMER
This presentation may include market outlooks and forward-looking statements, which are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Empresas Copec's management and on information currently available to the Company. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they relate to future events and therefore depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Investors should understand that general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors could also affect the future results of Empresas Copec and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. This presentation contains certain performance measures that have
been adjusted with respect to IFRS definitions, such as "EBITDA".
- CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
- REVIEW BY BUSINESS DIVISION
- HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER IV. Q&A
Highlights
and panel prices, and lower unit sale costs for all fibers.
Higher EBITDA QoQ explained by Arauco, due to higher pulp
FORESTRY
ENERGY
PROJECTS AND OTHER
EBITDA increased QoQ and
Higher EBITDA QoQ and YoY
DEVELOPMENTS
decreased YoY
Lower unit selling cost for all fibers,
Favorable inventory revaluation,
Agreement for the sale of forestry
along with higher pulp and panel
volumes and industrial margin QoQ.
assets in Brazil for US$1.16 billion
prices QoQ.
Higher net financial costs and an
announced.
Drop in prices in all segments and
unfavorable effect of the result per
MAPA reached 802 thousand tons of
higher costs on BEKP YoY.
unit of adjustment.
production in 2023.
Positive revaluation of biological
assets and insurance compensation.
ESG MILESTONES
Empresas Copec featured in S&P Sustainability Yearbook and ratified in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index
Copec obtains US$ 200 million green
loan to boost new energies.
Copec announced its investments in
sustainable fuels and battery
exchange stations.
I. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS - Quarterly Performance
975
1.004
902
940
937
883
810
675
718
397
315
668
636
693
616
636
609
591
573
564
542
489
446
468
441
EBITDA up 4.5% QoQ and down 4.8% YoY
734
619
478
474
382
335
340
280
308
221
229
148
135
155
166
98
118
59
22
6
-32
-9
-31
-206
166
Higher Net Income
QoQ and YoY
*Figures of 1Q22, 2Q22, 3Q22, 4Q22 1Q23, 2Q23, 3Q23 and 4Q23 are presented net of Mapco's EBITDAs, which amounts to US$ 16 million, US$ 24 million, US$ 30 million, US$ 11 million, US$ 13 million, US$ 21 million, US$
5
30 million and US$ (6) million respectively.
** Figure of 1Q23 includes adjustment for non-operating depreciation.
I. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS - Quarterly Performance
EBITDA
4Q23 vs 4Q22 (US$ million)
53
6
5
4
-1
6
12
39
-99
-2
272
668
636
309
In the forestry sector EBITDA decreased due to lower prices in all divisions and increased costs in pulp, offset by higher volumes.
The energy sector EBITDA went up explained by higher margins.
6
I. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS - Quarterly Performance
NET INCOME 4Q23 vs 4Q22
(US$ million)
•
Higher net income in Arauco.
7
10
-8
13
14
•
Increase in non operating income, explained by
47
a favorable revaluation of biological assets and
21
1
insurance compensation.
93
-1
-3
-5
169
•
Lower operating income and higher taxes.
-8
-84
•
Increased results at Copec.
•
Higher operating income.
77
166
•
Increase in income from discontinued
operations due to the sale of Mapco.
(9)
7
I. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS - Quarterly Performance
INCOME STATEMENT
Drop in net income explained by decreased operating income, partly offset by higher
LOWER OPERATING INCOME
non-operating income
- Arauco:
- Drop in prices in all divisions
- Higher unit costs for bleached hardwood, partly due to the ramp-up of MAPA
- Copec:
- Favorable inventory revaluation effect and higher commercial margins in Copec Chile.
- Higher volumes and margins of lubricants in Terpel.
HIGHER NON-OPERATING INCOME
- Revaluation of biological assets and insurance compensation in Arauco.
- Lower other expenses for write-offs and provisions of fixed assets occurred during the last quarter of 2022.
- Partly offset by unfavorable exchange differences.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Million USD
4Q 23
4Q 22
Change
Net income
166
(9)
175
Operating income
265
362
(97)
Non-operating income
(24)
(409)
386
Other Income
272
(154)
426
Other expenses
(118)
(231)
113
Other profit (loss)
(6)
6
(12)
Financial Income
67
40
27
Financial expense
(176)
(128)
(48)
Profit in associates and JV's
59
70
(12)
Exchange Differences
(110)
(28)
(82)
Gains (losses) on net monetary position
(12)
15
(27)
Taxes
(142)
47
(189)
Gains (losses) from discontinued operations
72
(4)
76
EBITDA
636
668
(32)
OTHER
- Higher profit from discontinued operations due to the sale of Mapco.
- Higher income tax, due to the effect of deffered
taxes from the sale of forestry assets in Brazil.
8
I. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS - Quarterly Performance
FINANCIAL RATIOS
Profitability
4Q 23
3Q 23
4Q 22
FINANCIAL RATIOS
3,6%
2,9%
5,1%
Operating margin
EBITDA margin
8,7%
8,4%
9,4%
ROCE
7,1%
6,0%
13,2%
Leverage
4Q 23
3Q 23
4Q 22
EBITDA / net interest expense
4,7
5,0
12,3
Net debt / EBITDA
3.9x
4.0x
2.4x
COMMENTS
- Net debt / EBITDA decreased QoQ, due to lower net debt.
- EBITDA margin increased QoQ.
- Well-balanceddebt schedule for the coming years.
FINANCIAL DEBT MATURITIES
NET FINANCIAL DEBT / EBITDA
Figures in US$ million
4,6
4,6
4,0
4,2
4,0
3,9
2.786
3,6
3,4
3,6
3,2
1.943 2.093
2,9
2,8
2,8
2,4
2,4
2,2
2,4
2,1
2,0
2,0
2,1
1,9
1,9
2,0
1.071
890
966
824
670
454
351
191
317
102
116
9
- CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
- REVIEW BY BUSINESS DIVISION III. HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER IV. Q&A
