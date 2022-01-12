Empresas Copec S A : Copec Voltex and Electro Pipau deploy electroterminal for South America's largest electric delivery fleet

The Copec subsidiary closed an alliance with Electro Pipau, a leading transport, logistics and distribution company in the retail area, which will enable it to power 100 electric last-mile delivery vehicles. To this end, they built an electro-terminal of nearly 5,000 m2 in the Metropolitan Region, with 60 charging points.

Francisco Larrondo, general manager of Copec Voltex, said that "this work shows that electromobility is not only the future, but the present, and companies can count on reliable and tailor-made support to make the leap and incorporate it into their operations in a sustainable way." The executive added that "as a company we are participating in projects that make electromobility widespread and contribute to accelerating the country's energy transition, to the direct benefit of all Chileans."

Pía Ahumada, founder of Electro Pipau, said that the initiative will optimize the electricity consumption of these means of transport, resulting in significant savings and reducing their carbon footprint.

The cars charged with sustainable energy will result in an annual reduction of 286.4 tons of CO2 per year, the equivalent of approximately 572,000 trees.