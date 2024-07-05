The agreement between Copec's subsidiary, specialized in residential energy solutions, and the Chilean fintech, seeks to facilitate efficient financing to customers for the installation of solar panels in homes in the Metropolitan and Valparaiso regions, in order to promote the energy transition and expand access to renewable generation solutions. This agreement will allow Flux Solar's customers to acquire panels 100% online and without the need for an initial investment.

"Solar energy has multiple benefits for households and the environment, while helping to reduce electricity costs significantly, so this alliance with Galgo provides a tangible solution to expand this offer to more people and accelerate its growth at the residential level," said David Rau, Flux Solar's general manager.