Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Empresas Copec S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COPEC   CLP7847L1080

EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.

(COPEC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-21
6700.00 CLP   -2.56%
04:13pEMPRESAS COPEC S A : New Golden Omega desalination plant to reduce its water footprint
PU
09/09EMPRESAS COPEC S A : Flux Solar to supply power to retail chain
PU
09/08EMPRESAS COPEC S A : ARAUCO takes on the challenge of becoming a zero-waste company by 2030
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empresas Copec S A : New Golden Omega desalination plant to reduce its water footprint

09/23/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of its commitment with sustainability, the subsidiary is developing this project in Arica, aiming to achieve in advance its goal of reducing potable water consumption by 75% by 2025.

The new desalination plant, which is being built within the company's industrial complex, will have a capacity to generate around 1,000 m3/h of desalinated water, equivalent to the daily consumption of more than 7,000 people, and is expected to be in operation during the first quarter of 2023.

Regarding this important milestone, Nicolás Huidobro, Administration, Finance and Sustainability Manager of Golden Omega, said: "This initiative is important for our sustainability strategy, since it allows us to ensure the continuity of the supply for the operation and achieve a significant reduction in the consumption from Arica's potable water network, in the midst of a period of water scarcity that has reduced the availability of the resource."

Disclaimer

EC - Empresas Copec SA published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 20:12:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
04:13pEMPRESAS COPEC S A : New Golden Omega desalination plant to reduce its water footprint
PU
09/09EMPRESAS COPEC S A : Flux Solar to supply power to retail chain
PU
09/08EMPRESAS COPEC S A : ARAUCO takes on the challenge of becoming a zero-waste company by 203..
PU
08/24TRANSCRIPT : Empresas Copec S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 24, 2022
CI
08/19EMPRESAS COPEC S A : Press Release 2Q22
PU
08/19Empresas Copec S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
06/23EMPRESAS COPEC S A : ARAUCO signs US$3 billion investment Agreement with the Government of..
PU
05/25EMPRESAS COPEC S A : Copec achieves carbon neutrality in all its service stations
PU
05/18TRANSCRIPT : Empresas Copec S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 18, 2022
CI
05/14An unknown buyer acquired 20 Service Stations in Arkansas, Virginia and Kentucky from E..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30 854 M - -
Net income 2022 1 962 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 013 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,18x
Yield 2022 7,08%
Capitalization 9 183 M 8 968 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
Duration : Period :
Empresas Copec S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 7,06 $
Average target price 9,73 $
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Navarro Beltrán Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Huidobro Alvarado Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Angelini Rossi Chairman
Juan Edgardo Goldenberg Peñafiel Director
Manuel Enrique Bezanilla Urrutia Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.1.73%9 183
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION48.01%377 463
CHEVRON CORPORATION31.99%303 187
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.98%194 793
BP PLC38.65%95 815
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-3.86%70 585