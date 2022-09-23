Empresas Copec S A : New Golden Omega desalination plant to reduce its water footprint

As part of its commitment with sustainability, the subsidiary is developing this project in Arica, aiming to achieve in advance its goal of reducing potable water consumption by 75% by 2025.

The new desalination plant, which is being built within the company's industrial complex, will have a capacity to generate around 1,000 m3/h of desalinated water, equivalent to the daily consumption of more than 7,000 people, and is expected to be in operation during the first quarter of 2023.

Regarding this important milestone, Nicolás Huidobro, Administration, Finance and Sustainability Manager of Golden Omega, said: "This initiative is important for our sustainability strategy, since it allows us to ensure the continuity of the supply for the operation and achieve a significant reduction in the consumption from Arica's potable water network, in the midst of a period of water scarcity that has reduced the availability of the resource."