Through Nutrisco North America, the subsidiary seeks to deepen its presence in frozen fruit and seafood products in the United States.

This new business center will be led by Ignacio Astete, general manager of Nutrisco North America, and will allow the subsidiary to be closer to customers in the US to identify needs, trends and opportunities in this market.

At present, Nutrisco holding and its subsidiaries sell annually and directly close to US$ 80 million in products in the U.S., which have a presence in large retailers such as Trader Joe's, Walmart, CVS and Costco.