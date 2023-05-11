Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Chile
  Santiago Stock Exchange
  Empresas Copec S.A.
  News
  Summary
    COPEC   CLP7847L1080

EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.

(COPEC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-09
5492.00 CLP   +0.40%
05:52pEmpresas Copec S A : Orizon and USS sign agreement to move towards energy efficiency
PU
05:52pEmpresas Copec S A : Copec launches digital payment account
PU
05:52pEmpresas Copec S A : Copec agreed to sell MAPCO Express in the US
PU
Summary 
Summary

Empresas Copec S A : Orizon and USS sign agreement to move towards energy efficiency

05/11/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
The subsidiary entered into an alliance with the School of Engineering, Architecture and Design of Universidad San Sebastián (USS) to continue developing initiatives related to energy efficiency and productivity. There are currently three projects with the institution: "Route to carbon neutrality", "Energy efficiency in the fishing fleet" and "Modernization of production reporting."

Fernando Ayala, Operations Manager of Orizon, said that "towards 2025 we have a strategy whose core is sustainability, in which we are committed to leading nutrition from the sea, which undoubtedly entails a great responsibility."

This agreement will run through 2023 and will be led by Orizon professionals, such as Camila Vásquez, head of Environment, Karl Klattenhoff, head of Energy Management System, and Luis Caro, head of Production Management and Control.

Attachments

Disclaimer

EC - Empresas Copec SA published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 21:49:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 30 403 M - -
Net income 2023 986 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 710 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,89x
Yield 2023 4,68%
Capitalization 9 066 M 8 945 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
Duration : Period :
Empresas Copec S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 6,97 $
Average target price 8,72 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Navarro Beltrán Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Huidobro Alvarado Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Angelini Rossi Chairman
Juan Edgardo Goldenberg Peñafiel Director
Manuel Enrique Bezanilla Urrutia Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.-13.22%9 066
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-2.32%435 591
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-1.99%193 552
BP PLC2.57%107 590
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION38.46%105 292
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-4.01%47 401
