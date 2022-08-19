Empresas Copec S A : Press Release 2Q22

A profit of MMUS$ 382 was recorded, which compares favorably with the MMUS$ 340 reported in 2Q21. This is explained by an increased operating income in Copec and a more favorable other income. This was partially offset by lower associates' earnings manly explained by the provision at Metrogas.

Profit was lower by MMUS$ 238 compared to the previous quarter, due to a lower non-operating result related to lower profits of associates, due to the the provision at Metrogas, together with a drop in other income, and unfavorable exchange differences and losses on net monetary position, in addition to higher taxes. All of this was partially offset by an increase in Copec's operating income.

Arauco announced the first guidelines of the Sucuriú project. MAPA, on the other hand, is on the final weeks of construction, having initiated operations in many areas, and expecting to produce the first bale by the end of October. Mina Justa continues to consolidate its ramp-up process, in a very positive price scenario. Likewise, progress continues to be made in sustainability and energy transition through various initiatives, including electro-terminals and the sale of green hydrogen to the Santiago Airport.

The DFN/EBITDA ratio decreased from 2,8x in 2Q21 to 1,9x in 2Q22. Contrasted with 1Q22, the leverage remained stable. This improvement is mainly due to higher EBITDA generated during the last few months, driven by the good performance of the pulp, wood and energy businesses, together with the gradual completion of large projects.