  Homepage
  Equities
  Chile
  Santiago Stock Exchange
  Empresas Copec S.A.
  News
  Summary
    COPEC   CLP7847L1080

EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.

(COPEC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-18
7621.00 CLP   +0.81%
08/19EMPRESAS COPEC S A : Press Release 2Q22
PU
06/23EMPRESAS COPEC S A : ARAUCO signs US$3 billion investment Agreement with the Government of Mato Grosso do Sul, for the construction of a future pulp mill
PU
05/25EMPRESAS COPEC S A : Copec achieves carbon neutrality in all its service stations
PU
Empresas Copec S A : Press Release 2Q22

08/19/2022 | 08:36pm EDT
2Q22 Results Webcast

2Q22 Earnings Release

Wednesday, August 24th, 2022

12:00 EST (NY Time)

August 19th, 2022

12:00 Santiago Time

Please register at: investor.empresascopec.cl

EBITDA

EBITDA for 2Q22 reached MMUS$ 1,027, which represents an increase of 16.3% compared to 2Q21, mainly explained

by higher results in the forestry and energy sectors. Contrasted with 1Q22, it increased 7.0%, associated to a better

performance in the energy sector. YTD, EBITDA reached US$ 1,986 million, up 25.1% on 2021.

YTD, net income was US$1,001 million, US$432 million up on that of 2021. That was driven by the forestry business,

2022 / 2021

with Arauco posting higher pulp and wood products revenue, and by the energy sector due to the recovery of

volumes, favorable inventory revaluation effects and better industrial performance. Furthermore, non-operating

income also increased due to the sale of gas stations and forest assets. All of that was partly offset by taxes of US$ 326

million, up 19% when compared to 2021.

2Q22 / 2Q21

2Q22 / 1Q22

Highlights

Net Debt/

EBITDA

A profit of MMUS$ 382 was recorded, which compares favorably with the MMUS$ 340 reported in 2Q21. This is explained by an increased operating income in Copec and a more favorable other income. This was partially offset by lower associates' earnings manly explained by the provision at Metrogas.

Profit was lower by MMUS$ 238 compared to the previous quarter, due to a lower non-operating result related to lower profits of associates, due to the the provision at Metrogas, together with a drop in other income, and unfavorable exchange differences and losses on net monetary position, in addition to higher taxes. All of this was partially offset by an increase in Copec's operating income.

Arauco announced the first guidelines of the Sucuriú project. MAPA, on the other hand, is on the final weeks of construction, having initiated operations in many areas, and expecting to produce the first bale by the end of October. Mina Justa continues to consolidate its ramp-up process, in a very positive price scenario. Likewise, progress continues to be made in sustainability and energy transition through various initiatives, including electro-terminals and the sale of green hydrogen to the Santiago Airport.

The DFN/EBITDA ratio decreased from 2,8x in 2Q21 to 1,9x in 2Q22. Contrasted with 1Q22, the leverage remained stable. This improvement is mainly due to higher EBITDA generated during the last few months, driven by the good performance of the pulp, wood and energy businesses, together with the gradual completion of large projects.

2Q 22

1Q 22

2Q 21

2Q22 / 2Q21

2Q22 / 1Q22

Accum 22

Accum 21

Chg. 22 / 21

Revenues

7,986

7,299

5,855

36.4%

9.4%

15,285

11,208

36.4%

EBIT

693

667

594

16.7%

3.8%

1,360

999

36.1%

EBITDA*

1,027

959

883

16.3%

7.0%

1,986

1,576

26.1%

Non operating income

(114)

124

(59)

(93.0%)

(191.9%)

10

(117)

108.7%

Total profit

403

641

359

12.4%

(37.1%)

1,045

610

71.4%

Profit attributable to controllers

382

619

340

12.2%

(38.4%)

1,001

569

75.9%

Profit attributable to minority

22

22

19

17.1%

(2.2%)

44

41

7.8%

EBITDA Margin

12.9%

13.1%

15.1%

(14.7%)

(2.2%)

13.0%

14.1%

(7.6%)

EBITDA / Net interest expenses

14.8

13.9

10.8

36.7%

6.3%

14.3

9.3

54.1%

  • EBITDA = Operating Income + Depreciation + Amortization + Fair value cost of timber harvested Figures in US$ million

Contact information:

C rist ián Palacio s

C amilo M ilic

Olivia T af ra

Director of Finance and IR

Investor Relations

Investor Relations

+ 562 24617042

+ 562 24617046

+562 24617000

cristian.palacios@empresascopec.cl

camilo.milic@empresascopec.cl

olivia.tafra@empresascopec.cl

1

SIMPLIFIED OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE

HIGHLIGHTS

Sucuriú Project

A collaboration agreement was signed with the government of Mato Grosso de Sul in Brazil. This agreement is an important step that will allow Arauco to continue with the evaluation of a new pulp mill. This project is subject to several variables including market conditions, environmental permits, wood supply, financing, and the approval of Arauco's Board of Directors.

If the above conditions are met, the construction of this plant could start in 2025. The Capex of the project would reach US$ 3 billion. The capacity of the plant would be 2,5 million tons of hardwood and it would be located 50 kilometers from the town of Inocência, an area that has a large number of logistical benefits.

Mina Justa continues its ramp-up process

As of June, Mina continues with its ramp-up process, already surpassing the one year of operation. During 1H22, the project produced more than 57,000 tons of fine copper, compared with the 85,000 tons produced during 2021. In the first half of the year, prices continued at an attractive level, which has weakened over the last weeks.

The sulfide plant has been operating at design capacity since late 2021, and the ramp-up of the oxide plant is expected to be at full capacity during the fourth quarter of this year.

MAPA Project

The MAPA Project is at the end of construction, in parallel with commissioning stage works at several areas. At the moment the main areas in operation are:

  • External Biomass system reception and storage
  • Wood yard with logs reception (partial)
  • Power Boiler in operation with biomass
  • Recovery Boiler in operation with Diesel Oil and ready to burn black liquor
  • Demineralized Water Plant
  • Air Compressors
  • Spill Ponds
  • 220 KV electrical grid + main electrical substation.
  • Effluent outfall

Additionally, during the second quarter the following progress was made:

  • Workshop and Warehouse
  • Successful Bailer Machine Test
  • Wood Preparations Area
  • Lime kiln Area
  • Beam assembly for road access and internal railway

Production of first bale is estimated for the end of October and the final CAPEX of the project is estimated in approximately US$ 2.85 billion.

2

ESG HIGHLIGHTS

Publication of Empresas Copec sustainability report

In July, Empresas Copec published its sustainability report for the year 2021, which highlights the progress made on the following subjects:

  • Copec: new climate change strategy, in which it includes carbon neutrality goal, zero waste goal, and investment target of MMUS$ 70 in energy transition goal.
  • Arauco: recertification of carbon neutrality, higher investment in fire prevention and fighting, community engagement strategy, and zero waste goal for 2030.
  • Abastible: new technology of to meter to protect health and safety, and portfolio of innovative energy solutions.
  • Orizon: commitment to operate only with renewable energy by 2024.

This report is available on Empresas Copec's corporate and investor website.

Copec will supply green hydrogen to Santiago airport

Copec, together with Air Liquide and Colbún, signed a memorandum with Nueva Pudahuel to promote the use of green hydrogen in its operations. The Arturo Merino Benitez Airport will become the first airport in Latin America to incorporate the use of hydrogen into its operations: it is expected that the airport will use green hydrogen in 2025 for ground operations and that in 2035 it will be ale to receive zero C02 emissions planes.

It is noteworthy that Copec will develop infrastructure for H2 dispensing services.

Copec Voltex consolidates new progress with electromobility

Copec Voltex was awarded the tender to install 94 charging points for Codelco's buses

Copec reported that it was awarded a tender from Codelco to implement the largest electromobility project developed in the mining industry. Specifically, Copec Voltex will be in charge of providing 94 charging points that will energize more than 150 electric personnel transport buses in three divisions of the national mining company: El Teniente, Andina and Chuquicamata.

New charging terminal for BEAT app.

Copec Voltex launched a new charging terminal, which will supply power at 8 new points for 120 electric taxis of the BEAT application. These will operate in the eastern sector of the Metropolitan Region.

The charging points are located in the basement of Mall Plaza Los Domínicos.

3

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

2Q22 / 2Q21. As of June 30, 2022, the net income attributable to owners of the controlling company, net of minority interests, reached MMUS$ 382, higher by MMUS$ 41 compared to the result recorded as of June 30, 2021. This is mainly explained by a higher operating result in MMUS$ 99, offset, partly, by a more unfavorable non-operatingresult by MMUS$ 55.

The better operating results came from the energy sector. Results increased in Copec Chile, Terpel and Mapco, due to an improvement in volumes and a positive accounting effect from the revaluation of inventories in Terpel due to increases in the international price of oil. Meanwhile, Abastible recognized a lower operating result compared to the previous year, explained by a drop in the performance of its operations in Chile and Colombia, partially offset by improved results in Peru and Ecuador.

In the forestry sector, operating income remained stable. Arauco reported an increase in revenues as a result of higher pulp, panels and sawn timber prices, together with higher sawn timber volumes. This was offset, in part, by lower volumes in the pulp and panel segments.

The company's gross profit rose 18.3% to US$1,405 million, which mainly came from Arauco, with US$771 million; with Copec accounting for US$539 million; Abastible for US$92 million; Igemar for US$32 million; and Sonacol for US$14 million.

On the other hand, the non-operatingresult was unfavorable compared to that of the second quarter of 2021, due to a decrease in the results of associates explained by the loss of US$ 91 million in Metrogas because of the provision associated to an adverse initial court ruling against the company, in a dispute with a gas transportation supplier that had been going on since the years of supply cut-off from Argentina. This added to higher other expenses, and unfavorable exchange differences and losses on net monetary position. All of that is offset by increased in other income, associated to a greater revaluation of biological assets.

Income Statement

2Q 22

1Q 22

2Q 21

2Q22 / 2Q21

2Q22 / 1Q22

Accum 22

Accum 21

Chg. 22 / 21

Revenues

7,986

7,299

5,855

36.4%

9.4%

15,285

11,208

36.4%

Cost of sales

(6,581)

(5,981)

(4,667)

(41.0%)

(10.0%)

(12,562)

(9,064)

(38.6%)

Administration & distribution expenses

(712)

(650)

(594)

(19.9%)

(9.5%)

(1,362)

(1,144)

(19.0%)

Operating Income

693

667

594

16.7%

3.8%

1,360

999

36.1%

Other income

102

142

53

92.3%

(28.1%)

243

137

78.0%

Other expenses

(70)

(37)

(41)

(69.0%)

(88.0%)

(107)

(85)

(26.5%)

Other gains (losses)

(1)

(0)

(1)

(1.6%)

(97.5%)

(1)

(1)

12.3%

Financial cost

(92)

(86)

(91)

(0.8%)

(6.7%)

(178)

(188)

5.2%

Financial revenues

22

17

9

137.4%

31.3%

39

18

116.7%

Share of profits of associates

(26)

88

26

(202.8%)

(130.0%)

62

32

93.5%

Foreign exchange differences

(22)

12

(8)

(181.7%)

(281.4%)

(10)

(15)

33.3%

Other results

(28)

(11)

(6)

(347.1%)

(159.8%)

(38)

(15)

(154.3%)

Non Operational income

(114)

124

(59)

(93.0%)

(191.9%)

10

(117)

108.7%

Income tax expense

(175)

(150)

(176)

0.2%

(16.7%)

(326)

(273)

(19.2%)

Total profit

403

641

359

12.4%

(37.1%)

1,045

610

71.4%

Profit attributable to controllers

382

619

340

12.2%

(38.4%)

1,001

569

75.9%

Profit attributable to minority

22

22

19

17.1%

(2.2%)

44

41

7.8%

EBIT

693

667

594

16.7%

3.8%

1,360

999

36.1%

Depreciation & Amortization, and adjustments

212

214

212

(0.4%)

(1.0%)

425

428

(0.7%)

Fair value cost of timber harvested

123

78

77

58.8%

56.8%

201

148

35.7%

EBITDA

1,027

959

883

16.3%

7.0%

1,986

1,576

26.1%

Figures in US$ million

4

2Q22 / 1Q22. Profit decreased by MMUS$ 237 compared to the previous quarter, explained by lower non operating income and higher taxes, partially offset by an increase in operating income.

Non-operatingincome was unfavorable due to lower results in associates, mainly due to the loss of Metrogas, related to a provision, and a drop in the results of Mina Justa and Sonae, in addition to lower other income, explained by the sale of assets in Mapco carried out in 1Q21, and unfavorable exchange differences and losses on net monetary position.

The forestry sector increased its EBITDA by 2.4%, as a result of higher pulp, panels and sawn timber, coupled with higher volumes in the wood products segment, partially offset by a drop in pulp volumes sold.

The energy sector recorded an increase in EBITDA of 12.1% measured in dollars, explained by increases in Copec, Abastible and Sonacol of 9.9%, 42.5% and 3.8%, respectively.

2022 / 2021. As of June 30, 2022, net income attributable to controllers, net of minority interests, reached US$ 1,001 million, higher by US$ 432 million compared to the result recorded as of June 30, 2021. This is mainly explained by a higher operating result by US$ 360 million, and a non-operatingresult by US$ 126 million, partially offset by higher taxes by US$ 52 million.

The improved operating results is partly due to the forestry sector. Arauco's revenues increased as a result of higher pulp prices and volumes, together with higher prices in the sawn timber and panel segments. This was offset by lower volumes in the latter two segments.

In the fuels sector, results increased in Copec Chile, Terpel and Mapco, due to an improvement in volumes and a positive accounting effect from the revaluation of inventories in Terpel due to increases in the international price of oil. Meanwhile, Abastible recognized a lower operating result compared to the previous year, explained by a drop in the performance of its operations in Chile, Colombia and Ecuador, partially offset by higher results in Peru.

In turn, the non-operatingresult was favorable compared to that recorded in the first quarter of 2021, due to higher other income, as a consequence of the sale of service stations by Mapco, lower net financial costs, and an increase in the result of associates, explained by Alxar Internacional (Mina Justa) and Sonae, offset, in part, by a loss of US$ 91.8 million in Metrogas, as a result of a provision related to an initial adverse court ruling against the company, in a dispute with a gas transportation supplier that had been going on since the years of supply cut-off from Argentina.

The Company's gross profit increased 27.0%, reaching US$ 2,722 million. This was mainly contributed by the affiliates Arauco, with US$ 1,529 million; Copec, with US$ 946 million; Abastible, with US$ 162 million; Igemar, with US$ 58 million; and Sonacol, with US$ 27 million.

EBITDA

Net Income

734

975

1,027

619

959

883

902

478

340

382

693

229

573

542

135

98

118

489

446

468

22

6

397

315

-32

-206

Figures in US$ million

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EC - Empresas Copec SA published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 00:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
