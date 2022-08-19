Empresas Copec S A : Press Release 2Q22

income also increased due to the sale of gas stations and forest assets. All of that was partly offset by taxes of US$ 326
million, up 19% when compared to 2021.
2Q22 / 2Q21
2Q22 / 1Q22
Highlights
Net Debt/
EBITDA
A profit of MMUS$ 382 was recorded, which compares favorably with the MMUS$ 340 reported in 2Q21. This is explained by an increased operating income in Copec and a more favorable other income. This was partially offset by lower associates' earnings manly explained by the provision at Metrogas.
Profit was lower by MMUS$ 238 compared to the previous quarter, due to a lower non-operating result related to lower profits of associates, due to the the provision at Metrogas, together with a drop in other income, and unfavorable exchange differences and losses on net monetary position, in addition to higher taxes. All of this was partially offset by an increase in Copec's operating income.
Arauco announced the first guidelines of the Sucuriú project. MAPA, on the other hand, is on the final weeks of construction, having initiated operations in many areas, and expecting to produce the first bale by the end of October. Mina Justa continues to consolidate its ramp-up process, in a very positive price scenario. Likewise, progress continues to be made in sustainability and energy transition through various initiatives, including electro-terminals and the sale of green hydrogen to the Santiago Airport.
The DFN/EBITDA ratio decreased from 2,8x in 2Q21 to 1,9x in 2Q22. Contrasted with 1Q22, the leverage remained stable. This improvement is mainly due to higher EBITDA generated during the last few months, driven by the good performance of the pulp, wood and energy businesses, together with the gradual completion of large projects.
2Q 22
1Q 22
2Q 21
2Q22 / 2Q21
2Q22 / 1Q22
Accum 22
Accum 21
Chg. 22 / 21
Revenues
7,986
7,299
5,855
36.4%
9.4%
15,285
11,208
36.4%
EBIT
693
667
594
16.7%
3.8%
1,360
999
36.1%
EBITDA*
1,027
959
883
16.3%
7.0%
1,986
1,576
26.1%
Non operating income
(114)
124
(59)
(93.0%)
(191.9%)
10
(117)
108.7%
Total profit
403
641
359
12.4%
(37.1%)
1,045
610
71.4%
Profit attributable to controllers
382
619
340
12.2%
(38.4%)
1,001
569
75.9%
Profit attributable to minority
22
22
19
17.1%
(2.2%)
44
41
7.8%
EBITDA Margin
12.9%
13.1%
15.1%
(14.7%)
(2.2%)
13.0%
14.1%
(7.6%)
EBITDA / Net interest expenses
14.8
13.9
10.8
36.7%
6.3%
14.3
9.3
54.1%
EBITDA = Operating Income + Depreciation + Amortization + Fair value cost of timber harvested Figures in US$ million
HIGHLIGHTS
Sucuriú Project
A collaboration agreement was signed with the government of Mato Grosso de Sul in Brazil. This agreement is an important step that will allow Arauco to continue with the evaluation of a new pulp mill. This project is subject to several variables including market conditions, environmental permits, wood supply, financing, and the approval of Arauco's Board of Directors.
If the above conditions are met, the construction of this plant could start in 2025. The Capex of the project would reach US$ 3 billion. The capacity of the plant would be 2,5 million tons of hardwood and it would be located 50 kilometers from the town of Inocência, an area that has a large number of logistical benefits.
Mina Justa continues its ramp-up process
As of June, Mina continues with its ramp-up process, already surpassing the one year of operation. During 1H22, the project produced more than 57,000 tons of fine copper, compared with the 85,000 tons produced during 2021. In the first half of the year, prices continued at an attractive level, which has weakened over the last weeks.
The sulfide plant has been operating at design capacity since late 2021, and the ramp-up of the oxide plant is expected to be at full capacity during the fourth quarter of this year.
MAPA Project
The MAPA Project is at the end of construction, in parallel with commissioning stage works at several areas. At the moment the main areas in operation are:
External Biomass system reception and storage
Wood yard with logs reception (partial)
Power Boiler in operation with biomass
Recovery Boiler in operation with Diesel Oil and ready to burn black liquor
Demineralized Water Plant
Air Compressors
Spill Ponds
220 KV electrical grid + main electrical substation.
Effluent outfall
Additionally, during the second quarter the following progress was made:
Workshop and Warehouse
Successful Bailer Machine Test
Wood Preparations Area
Lime kiln Area
Beam assembly for road access and internal railway
Production of first bale is estimated for the end of October and the final CAPEX of the project is estimated in approximately US$ 2.85 billion.
ESG HIGHLIGHTS
Publication of Empresas Copec sustainability report
In July, Empresas Copec published its sustainability report for the year 2021, which highlights the progress made on the following subjects:
Copec: new climate change strategy, in which it includes carbon neutrality goal, zero waste goal, and investment target of MMUS$ 70 in energy transition goal.
Arauco: recertification of carbon neutrality, higher investment in fire prevention and fighting, community engagement strategy, and zero waste goal for 2030.
Abastible: new technology of to meter to protect health and safety, and portfolio of innovative energy solutions.
Orizon: commitment to operate only with renewable energy by 2024.
This report is available on Empresas Copec's corporate and investor website.
Copec will supply green hydrogen to Santiago airport
Copec, together with Air Liquide and Colbún, signed a memorandum with Nueva Pudahuel to promote the use of green hydrogen in its operations. The Arturo Merino Benitez Airport will become the first airport in Latin America to incorporate the use of hydrogen into its operations: it is expected that the airport will use green hydrogen in 2025 for ground operations and that in 2035 it will be ale to receive zero C02 emissions planes.
It is noteworthy that Copec will develop infrastructure for H2 dispensing services.
Copec Voltex consolidates new progress with electromobility
Copec Voltex was awarded the tender to install 94 charging points for Codelco's buses
Copec reported that it was awarded a tender from Codelco to implement the largest electromobility project developed in the mining industry. Specifically, Copec Voltex will be in charge of providing 94 charging points that will energize more than 150 electric personnel transport buses in three divisions of the national mining company: El Teniente, Andina and Chuquicamata.
New charging terminal for BEAT app.
Copec Voltex launched a new charging terminal, which will supply power at 8 new points for 120 electric taxis of the BEAT application. These will operate in the eastern sector of the Metropolitan Region.
The charging points are located in the basement of Mall Plaza Los Domínicos.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
2Q22 / 2Q21. As of June 30, 2022, the net income attributable to owners of the controlling company, net of minority interests, reached MMUS$ 382, higher by MMUS$ 41 compared to the result recorded as of June 30, 2021. This is mainly explained by a higher operating result in MMUS$ 99, offset, partly, by a more unfavorablenon-operatingresult by MMUS$ 55.
The better operating results came from the energy sector. Results increased in Copec Chile, Terpel and Mapco, due to an improvement in volumes and a positive accounting effect from the revaluation of inventories in Terpel due to increases in the international price of oil. Meanwhile, Abastible recognized a lower operating result compared to the previous year, explained by a drop in the performance of its operations in Chile and Colombia, partially offset by improved results in Peru and Ecuador.
In the forestry sector, operating income remained stable. Arauco reported an increase in revenues as a result of higher pulp, panels and sawn timber prices, together with higher sawn timber volumes. This was offset, in part, by lower volumes in the pulp and panel segments.
The company's gross profit rose 18.3% to US$1,405 million, which mainly came from Arauco, with US$771 million; with Copec accounting for US$539 million; Abastible for US$92 million; Igemar for US$32 million; and Sonacol for US$14 million.
On the other hand, the non-operatingresult was unfavorable compared to that of the second quarter of 2021, due to a decrease in the results of associates explained by the loss of US$ 91 million in Metrogas because of the provision associated to an adverse initial court ruling against the company, in a dispute with a gas transportation supplier that had been going on since the years of supply cut-off from Argentina. This added to higher other expenses, and unfavorable exchange differences and losses on net monetary position. All of that is offset by increased in other income, associated to a greater revaluation of biological assets.
Income Statement
2Q 22
1Q 22
2Q 21
2Q22 / 2Q21
2Q22 / 1Q22
Accum 22
Accum 21
Chg. 22 / 21
Revenues
7,986
7,299
5,855
36.4%
9.4%
15,285
11,208
36.4%
Cost of sales
(6,581)
(5,981)
(4,667)
(41.0%)
(10.0%)
(12,562)
(9,064)
(38.6%)
Administration & distribution expenses
(712)
(650)
(594)
(19.9%)
(9.5%)
(1,362)
(1,144)
(19.0%)
Operating Income
693
667
594
16.7%
3.8%
1,360
999
36.1%
Other income
102
142
53
92.3%
(28.1%)
243
137
78.0%
Other expenses
(70)
(37)
(41)
(69.0%)
(88.0%)
(107)
(85)
(26.5%)
Other gains (losses)
(1)
(0)
(1)
(1.6%)
(97.5%)
(1)
(1)
12.3%
Financial cost
(92)
(86)
(91)
(0.8%)
(6.7%)
(178)
(188)
5.2%
Financial revenues
22
17
9
137.4%
31.3%
39
18
116.7%
Share of profits of associates
(26)
88
26
(202.8%)
(130.0%)
62
32
93.5%
Foreign exchange differences
(22)
12
(8)
(181.7%)
(281.4%)
(10)
(15)
33.3%
Other results
(28)
(11)
(6)
(347.1%)
(159.8%)
(38)
(15)
(154.3%)
Non Operational income
(114)
124
(59)
(93.0%)
(191.9%)
10
(117)
108.7%
Income tax expense
(175)
(150)
(176)
0.2%
(16.7%)
(326)
(273)
(19.2%)
Total profit
403
641
359
12.4%
(37.1%)
1,045
610
71.4%
Profit attributable to controllers
382
619
340
12.2%
(38.4%)
1,001
569
75.9%
Profit attributable to minority
22
22
19
17.1%
(2.2%)
44
41
7.8%
EBIT
693
667
594
16.7%
3.8%
1,360
999
36.1%
Depreciation & Amortization, and adjustments
212
214
212
(0.4%)
(1.0%)
425
428
(0.7%)
Fair value cost of timber harvested
123
78
77
58.8%
56.8%
201
148
35.7%
EBITDA
1,027
959
883
16.3%
7.0%
1,986
1,576
26.1%
Figures in US$ million
2Q22 / 1Q22. Profit decreased by MMUS$ 237 compared to the previous quarter, explained by lower non operating income and higher taxes, partially offset by an increase in operating income.
Non-operatingincome was unfavorable due to lower results in associates, mainly due to the loss of Metrogas, related to a provision, and a drop in the results of Mina Justa and Sonae, in addition to lower other income, explained by the sale of assets in Mapco carried out in 1Q21, and unfavorable exchange differences and losses on net monetary position.
The forestry sector increased its EBITDA by 2.4%, as a result of higher pulp, panels and sawn timber, coupled with higher volumes in the wood products segment, partially offset by a drop in pulp volumes sold.
The energy sector recorded an increase in EBITDA of 12.1% measured in dollars, explained by increases in Copec, Abastible and Sonacol of 9.9%, 42.5% and 3.8%, respectively.
2022 / 2021. As of June 30, 2022, net income attributable to controllers, net of minority interests, reached US$ 1,001 million, higher by US$ 432 million compared to the result recorded as of June 30, 2021. This is mainly explained by a higher operating result by US$ 360 million, and anon-operatingresult by US$ 126 million, partially offset by higher taxes by US$ 52 million.
The improved operating results is partly due to the forestry sector. Arauco's revenues increased as a result of higher pulp prices and volumes, together with higher prices in the sawn timber and panel segments. This was offset by lower volumes in the latter two segments.
In the fuels sector, results increased in Copec Chile, Terpel and Mapco, due to an improvement in volumes and a positive accounting effect from the revaluation of inventories in Terpel due to increases in the international price of oil. Meanwhile, Abastible recognized a lower operating result compared to the previous year, explained by a drop in the performance of its operations in Chile, Colombia and Ecuador, partially offset by higher results in Peru.
In turn, the non-operatingresult was favorable compared to that recorded in the first quarter of 2021, due to higher other income, as a consequence of the sale of service stations by Mapco, lower net financial costs, and an increase in the result of associates, explained by Alxar Internacional (Mina Justa) and Sonae, offset, in part, by a loss of US$ 91.8 million in Metrogas, as a result of a provision related to an initial adverse court ruling against the company, in a dispute with a gas transportation supplier that had been going on since the years of supply cut-off from Argentina.
The Company's gross profit increased 27.0%, reaching US$ 2,722 million. This was mainly contributed by the affiliates Arauco, with US$ 1,529 million; Copec, with US$ 946 million; Abastible, with US$ 162 million; Igemar, with US$ 58 million; and Sonacol, with US$ 27 million.
EBITDA
Net Income
734
975
1,027
619
959
883
902
478
340
382
693
229
573
542
135
98
118
489
446
468
22
6
397
315
-32
-206
Figures in US$ million
