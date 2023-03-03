Advanced search
    COPEC   CLP7847L1080

EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.

(COPEC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-02
5925.10 CLP   -0.67%
04:48pEmpresas Copec S A : Press Release 4Q22
PU
03/01Chile's Arauco warns of $50 million hit from wildfires
RE
02/18Empresas Copec S A : Golden Omega enters the U.S. dietary supplement market
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empresas Copec S A : Press Release 4Q22

03/03/2023 | 04:48pm EST
4Q22 Earnings Release

March 3rd, 2023

4Q22 Results Webcast

Friday, March 10, 2023

10:00 EST (NY Time)

12:00 Santiago Time

Please register at: investor.empresascopec.cl

EBITDA

2022 / 2021

4Q22 / 4Q21

4Q22 / 3Q22

Highlights

Net Debt/

EBITDA

EBITDA for year 2022 reached US$ 3,630 million, 5.1% higher than in 2021. During 4Q22 EBITDA amounted to US$ 679 million, representing a drop of 24.7% YoY, mainly explained by a decline in the forestry sector. Compared to 3Q22, EBITDA decreased 29.6%, associated with a lower performance in the forestry and energy sectors.

Net Income of US$ 1,466 million was reported for 2022, which is US$ 315 million lower than in 2021. This decrease is due the sale of forestry assets completed the previous year, together with impairment losses from assets in Argentina and to expenses related to plant shutdown, as well as foreign exchange losses and provisions in the associated company Metrogas. This was partially offset by a better operating income, which arises from the fuels sector, as a result of an increase in volumes and a positive effect on inventory revaluation.

A loss of US$ 9 million was recorded in the quarter, which negatively compares with the profit of US$ 478 million reported in 4Q21. This is explained by an unfavorable non-operating income associated with impairments of fixed assets in Arauco, higher financial costs and a negative effect on exchange rate differences. In addition, there was a lower operating income in Arauco, which was partially offset by a better operating income in Copec.

Net income decreased US$ 482 million compared to the previous quarter, as a result of lower non-operating income related to losses from the revaluation of biological assets, impairments of fixed assets in Arauco, higher financial costs and a negative effect from variations in the exchange rate. In addition, there was a lower operating income due to a decline in Arauco and Copec.

Arauco announced the start of operations of the MAPA Project. Copec materialized the acquisition of Blue Express, a last-mile logistics services company. Meanwhile, Mina Justa ends its first full year of operation. Likewise, progress continues to be made on issues of sustainability and energy transition through various initiatives, including Copec Voltex's advances in electromobility. All these efforts were reflected in the ratification of Empresas Copec in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and in the recognition obtained in "La Voz del Mercado" and the MERCO ranking.

The leverage ratio climbed from 2.0x in 3Q22 and 2.1x in 4Q21 to 2.3x in 4Q22. This increase responds to a lower EBITDA and a higher net debt due in part to the acquisition of Blue Express and a higher working capital.

4Q 22

3Q 22

4Q 21

4Q22 / 4Q21

4Q22 / 3Q22

Accum 22

Accum 21

Chg. 22 / 21

Revenues

7,580

7,900

6,979

8.6%

(4.1%)

30,765

24,787

24.1%

EBIT

357

639

605

(41.0%)

(44.2%)

2,357

2,290

2.9%

EBITDA*

679

965

902

(24.7%)

(29.6%)

3,630

3,453

5.1%

Adjusted EBITDA**

725

939

891

(18.6%)

(22.8%)

3,795

3,863

(1.8%)

Non operating income

(410)

(26)

(113)

(262.6%)

(1,474.3%)

(426)

112

(481.1%)

Total profit

(5)

483

489

(101.0%)

(101.0%)

1,523

1,849

(17.6%)

Profit attributable to controllers

(9)

474

478

(101.8%)

(101.8%)

1,466

1,781

(17.7%)

Profit attributable to minority

4

10

11

(67.6%)

(62.0%)

57

68

(15.9%)

EBITDA Margin

9.0%

12.2%

12.9%

(30.7%)

(26.6%)

11.8%

13.9%

(15.3%)

EBITDA / Net interest expenses

7.7

15.6

14.3

(46.1%)

(50.8%)

12.6

11.3

11.6%

* EBITDA = Operating Income + Depreciation + Amortization + Fair value cost of timber harvested

Figures in US$ million

Contact information:

C rist ián Palacio s

C amilo M ilic

Olivia T af ra

Isid o ra N ario

Director of Finance and IR

Senior Financial and Investor

Senior Financial and Investor

Financial and Investor Relations

Relations Analyst

Relations Analyst

Analyst

+ 562 24617042

+562 24617046

+562 24617015

+ 562 24617015

cristian.palacios@empresascopec.cl

camilo.milic@empresascopec.cl

olivia.tafra@empresascopec.cl

isidora.nario@empresascopec.cl

1

SIMPLIFIED OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE

HIGHLIGHTS

MAPA started operations

On December 29, 2022 the ramp up process of line 3 of Arauco began, with the loading of chips in its digester. Days later, the production of the first bale of pulp manufactured entirely in this plant was completed, officially starting its operation phase.

With this installation, the Arauco plant will reach a production capacity of approximately 2.1 million tons of pulp per year, of which line 3 contributes with around 1.6 million tons.

Copec adds options to its business model

In December, the purchase of Blue Express was materialized after receiving approval from the antitrust authority, and an amount of aproximately CLP$ 221.000 million was agreed for the transaction.

Blue Express is a last mile company, specialized in logistics services for e-commerce and courier services in Chile. This way, Copec takes a very relevant step to participate in a market that has grown strongly during the last years, due to the increase in people's demand for e-commerce services, business to which the company network of stations can add important value and that still has a high growth potential.

Besides, Copec will be able to enter the payment methods market after obtaining approval from the Chilean financial authority (CMF), paving the way for new developments in the ecosystem of available digital payment tools.

Both iniciatives are in line with the strategy of opening options that allow existing assets to be valued and that complement the company's business model.

Mina Justa completes its first full year of operation

2022 was the first complete year of operation of Mina Justa, obtaining a net income and EBITDA of US$ 421.3 million and US$ 807.9 million, respectively, with sales of 28.2 and 97.1 thousand tons of cathodes and concentrates, respectively. In turn, during the year the company distributed resources for the first time to its shareholders, where Empresas Copec received a total of US$ 140 million.

Update on Forest fires

Since the beginning of February, multiple forest fires have been affecting various locations in which Arauco operates, such as Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, Araucanía and Los Rios regions.

The company has over 1,300 professional firefighters who are all properly trained and equipped to prevent fires and bring them under control; 89 fire trucks, 30 runways and helipads, 11 tanker planes, 17 helicopters that carry tanks and transport

firefighters, 4 heavy-duty helicopters,

3 coordination

planes, 18 skidders for cutting fire-breaks,

2 bulldozers, 130

detection towers with automatic cameras, fire detection satellites, 3 detection centers, and the support from national and international specialist companies.

However, this year the damage caused by these fires has increased considerably, due to high temperatures, strong winds, low humidity, and the complexity of fighting many outbreaks that simultaneously appear in several places.

Arauco has approximately 47,000 hectares of productive forestry plantations potentially affected by the fires in the area where they occurred.

A preliminary estimate of the impact on the company's financial statements of the fires, based on currently available information, the timber that should be recoverable (based on past experience) and the associated insurance cover, is approximately USD 50 million as of this date.

2

ESG HIGHLIGHTS

Copec continues to make progress in electromobility

Copec Voltex will be responsible for operating and supplying the first electroterminal RED Antofagasta. The project considers 10 chargers, the project design, terminal construction, charger management software, power supply, maintenance and software for fleet management and battery monitoring.

In addition, on January 7th, the first of the 10 electroterminals of the RED bidding process, located in Renca, started its operation. This has 17 chargers and will supply 67 buses.

In December, the first charging point was inaugurated in San Pedro de Atacama, which is part of the new network that will connect Antofagasta and San Pedro.

Empresas Copec is ratified in the Dow Jones Index and earns awards

The company was selected for the seventh year running to be listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Chile, comprising the leading sustainability companies of the general share price index (IGPA, according to the Spanish acronym) of the Santiago Stock Exchange. Globally and for the second year, Empresas Copec was distinguished in the top 15% of its industry in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023. Annually, S&P rates more than 7,800 companies in terms of performance of ESG factors.

Besides, the company was recognized among the 100 best corporate reputation companies in Chile within the MERCO 2022 ranking, leading the "Holding Company" category.

Finally, Empresas Copec obtained, for the fourth consecutive year, the recognition "La Voz del mercado", granted by EY and the Santiago Stock Exchange, for being one of the three best rated companies in the country in matters of corporate governance. This award assesses companies under five pillars: business strategy, environment of control, transparency, fair and equal treatment, and sustainability management. In addition, it identifies the main focuses that boards of directors should address in the context of the country's situation.

3

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

4Q22 / 4Q21. During the quarter, the loss attributable to owners of the controlling company amounted to US$ 9 million, a figure lower by US$ 486 million compared to the result recorded during the same period in 2021. This is mainly explained by a lower non- operating income by US$ 297 million, in addition to a drop in operating income of US$ 248 million. This was offset, in part, by a positive effect on tax of US$ 51 million.

The lower operating income arises from the forestry sector, associated with lower sales volumes in the pulp, panels and sawn timber segments, added to lower sawn timber prices. This was offset by higher pulp and panel prices.

The energy sector shows a higher operating income in Copec Chile, Mapco and Terpel. Margins improved in the case of Copec Chile and Mapco, while Terpel recorded an increase in sales volumes. Meanwhile, Abastible's operating income increased due to an improvement in the performance of its operations in Chile, partially offset by a drop in results in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador.

The Company's gross profit decreased 15.0%, reaching US$ 1,104 million. This was mainly contributed by affiliates Arauco, with US$ 542 million; Copec, with US$ 454 million; Abastible, with US$ 83 million; Igemar, with US$ 16 million; and Sonacol, with US$ 10 million.

At the same time, the non-operatingincome was unfavorable compared to results recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021, due to higher other expenses by US$ 141 million associated with impairments of forestry fixed assets, lower other income by US$193 million, higher financial costs by US$ 40 million and a negative effect from the exchange rate of US$46 million.

Income Statement

4Q 22

3Q 22

4Q 21

4Q22 / 4Q21

4Q22 / 3Q22

Accum 22

Accum 21

Chg. 22 / 21

Revenues

7,580

7,900

6,979

8.6%

(4.1%)

30,765

24,787

24.1%

Cost of sales

(6,476)

(6,562)

(5,680)

(14.0%)

1.3%

(25,601)

(20,091)

(27.4%)

Administration & distribution expenses

(747)

(699)

(693)

(7.8%)

(7.0%)

(2,808)

(2,405)

(16.7%)

Operating Income

357

639

605

(41.0%)

(44.2%)

2,357

2,290

2.9%

Other income

(121)

94

(265)

54.3%

(229.2%)

216

166

30.1%

Other expenses

(231)

(104)

(90)

(156.4%)

(122.8%)

(442)

(246)

(79.8%)

Other gains (losses)

6

1

199

(97.0%)

327.4%

6

298

(97.9%)

Financial cost

(128)

(90)

(88)

(45.7%)

(43.4%)

(396)

(361)

(9.7%)

Financial revenues

40

28

25

61.1%

44.0%

107

55

96.2%

Share of profits of associates

70

57

98

(28.3%)

23.0%

189

219

(13.6%)

Foreign exchange differences

(27)

4

19

(247.0%)

(765.1%)

(33)

6

(639.8%)

Other results

(18)

(17)

(11)

(71.3%)

(7.1%)

(74)

(26)

(186.8%)

Non Operational Income

(410)

(26)

(113)

(262.6%)

(1,474.3%)

(426)

112

(481.1%)

Income tax expense

48

(130)

(3)

1,600.8%

136.9%

(408)

(553)

26.3%

Total profit

(5)

483

489

(101.0%)

(101.0%)

1,523

1,849

(17.6%)

Profit attributable to controllers

(9)

474

478

(101.8%)

(101.8%)

1,466

1,781

(17.7%)

Profit attributable to minority

4

10

11

(67.6%)

(62.0%)

57

68

(15.9%)

EBIT

357

639

605

(41.0%)

(44.2%)

2,357

2,290

2.9%

Depreciation & Amortization, and adjustments

213

204

199

6.7%

4.2%

842

820

2.6%

Fair value cost of timber harvested

110

121

97

12.6%

(9.6%)

432

343

26.0%

EBITDA

679

965

902

(24.7%)

(29.6%)

3,630

3,453

5.1%

Figures in US$ million

4

4Q22 / 3Q22. Profit decreased by US$482 million compared to the previous quarter, explained by a lower operating and non- operating income, partially offset by a positive effect on taxes.

The forestry sector decreased its EBITDA by 34.0%, as a result of lower pulp, panel and sawn timber prices and volumes, coupled with higher unit costs for bleached softwood, unbleached softwood and dissolving pulp, offset by lower costs of bleached hardwood.

The energy sector recorded a 18.3% drop in EBITDA measured in dollars, explained by declines in Copec, Abastible and Sonacol of 8.4%, 23.8% and 13.2%, respectively.

Non-operatingincome was unfavorable due to a negative effect in other income associated with the revaluation of biological assets, higher other expenses, as a consequence of impairments and provisions for fixed assets, higher financial costs and negative exchange rate effects.

2022 / 2021. As of December 31, 2022, profit attributable to owners of the controlling company, net from minority interests, amounted US$ 1,466 million, US$ 315 million lower compared to the result recorded as of December 31, 2021. This is explained by a drop in non-operatingincome of US$ 537 million, offset by lower taxes of US$ 145 million and higher operating income of US$ 66 million.

Non-operatingincome was unfavorable compared to that reported in 2021 due to a decrease in other earnings, as a consequence of lower profits from asset sales. In addition to the above, there were higher other expenses due to plant shutdown and impairments of fixed assets and a drop in participation in associates, explained by a provision in Metrogas related to an initial court ruling adverse to the company. Meanwhile, higher other income was recorded as a result of the sale of service stations by Mapco, partially offset by a lower revaluation of biological assets.

The improved operating income arises from the fuels sector, where results increased in Copec Chile, Mapco and Terpel. This is mainly explained by an improvement in volumes and industrial margins, as well as a positive accounting effect from inventory revaluation in Copec Chile. Meanwhile, Abastible reported lower operating income compared to the previous year, reflecting a decline in performance of operations in Chile and Colombia, partly offset by improved results in Peru and Ecuador.

In the forestry sector, Arauco reported a decrease in operating income due to a drop in pulp, sawn timber and panel sales volumes. This was offset by higher prices in each of these segments.

The Company's gross profit rose 10.0%, reaching US$ 5,164 million. This was mainly contributed by affiliates Arauco, with US$ 2,828 million; Copec, with US$ 1,849 million; Abastible, with US$ 343 million; Igemar, with US$ 96 million; and Sonacol, with US$ 50 million.

397

EBITDA

1,027

975 959 965

883 902

693

679

573

446 468

315

Net Income

734

619

478

474

340

382

229

98

118

6

-32

-9

-206

Figures in US$ million

5

Disclaimer

EC - Empresas Copec SA published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 21:46:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
