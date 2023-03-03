Empresas Copec S A : Press Release 4Q22

EBITDA for year 2022 reached US$ 3,630 million, 5.1% higher than in 2021. During 4Q22 EBITDA amounted to US$ 679 million, representing a drop of 24.7% YoY, mainly explained by a decline in the forestry sector. Compared to 3Q22, EBITDA decreased 29.6%, associated with a lower performance in the forestry and energy sectors.
Net Income of US$ 1,466 million was reported for 2022, which is US$ 315 million lower than in 2021. This decrease is due the sale of forestry assets completed the previous year, together with impairment losses from assets in Argentina and to expenses related to plant shutdown, as well as foreign exchange losses and provisions in the associated company Metrogas. This was partially offset by a better operating income, which arises from the fuels sector, as a result of an increase in volumes and a positive effect on inventory revaluation.
A loss of US$ 9 million was recorded in the quarter, which negatively compares with the profit of US$ 478 million reported in 4Q21. This is explained by an unfavorable non-operating income associated with impairments of fixed assets in Arauco, higher financial costs and a negative effect on exchange rate differences. In addition, there was a lower operating income in Arauco, which was partially offset by a better operating income in Copec.
Net income decreased US$ 482 million compared to the previous quarter, as a result of lower non-operating income related to losses from the revaluation of biological assets, impairments of fixed assets in Arauco, higher financial costs and a negative effect from variations in the exchange rate. In addition, there was a lower operating income due to a decline in Arauco and Copec.
Arauco announced the start of operations of the MAPA Project. Copec materialized the acquisition of Blue Express, a last-mile logistics services company. Meanwhile, Mina Justa ends its first full year of operation. Likewise, progress continues to be made on issues of sustainability and energy transition through various initiatives, including Copec Voltex's advances in electromobility. All these efforts were reflected in the ratification of Empresas Copec in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and in the recognition obtained in "La Voz del Mercado" and the MERCO ranking.
The leverage ratio climbed from 2.0x in 3Q22 and 2.1x in 4Q21 to 2.3x in 4Q22. This increase responds to a lower EBITDA and a higher net debt due in part to the acquisition of Blue Express and a higher working capital.
4Q 22
3Q 22
4Q 21
4Q22 / 4Q21
4Q22 / 3Q22
Accum 22
Accum 21
Chg. 22 / 21
Revenues
7,580
7,900
6,979
8.6%
(4.1%)
30,765
24,787
24.1%
EBIT
357
639
605
(41.0%)
(44.2%)
2,357
2,290
2.9%
EBITDA*
679
965
902
(24.7%)
(29.6%)
3,630
3,453
5.1%
Adjusted EBITDA**
725
939
891
(18.6%)
(22.8%)
3,795
3,863
(1.8%)
Non operating income
(410)
(26)
(113)
(262.6%)
(1,474.3%)
(426)
112
(481.1%)
Total profit
(5)
483
489
(101.0%)
(101.0%)
1,523
1,849
(17.6%)
Profit attributable to controllers
(9)
474
478
(101.8%)
(101.8%)
1,466
1,781
(17.7%)
Profit attributable to minority
4
10
11
(67.6%)
(62.0%)
57
68
(15.9%)
EBITDA Margin
9.0%
12.2%
12.9%
(30.7%)
(26.6%)
11.8%
13.9%
(15.3%)
EBITDA / Net interest expenses
7.7
15.6
14.3
(46.1%)
(50.8%)
12.6
11.3
11.6%
* EBITDA = Operating Income + Depreciation + Amortization + Fair value cost of timber harvested
Figures in US$ million
SIMPLIFIED OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE
HIGHLIGHTS
MAPA started operations
On December 29, 2022 the ramp up process of line 3 of Arauco began, with the loading of chips in its digester. Days later, the production of the first bale of pulp manufactured entirely in this plant was completed, officially starting its operation phase.
With this installation, the Arauco plant will reach a production capacity of approximately 2.1 million tons of pulp per year, of which line 3 contributes with around 1.6 million tons.
Copec adds options to its business model
In December, the purchase of Blue Express was materialized after receiving approval from the antitrust authority, and an amount of aproximately CLP$ 221.000 million was agreed for the transaction.
Blue Express is a last mile company, specialized in logistics services for e-commerce and courier services in Chile. This way, Copec takes a very relevant step to participate in a market that has grown strongly during the last years, due to the increase in people's demand for e-commerce services, business to which the company network of stations can add important value and that still has a high growth potential.
Besides, Copec will be able to enter the payment methods market after obtaining approval from the Chilean financial authority (CMF), paving the way for new developments in the ecosystem of available digital payment tools.
Both iniciatives are in line with the strategy of opening options that allow existing assets to be valued and that complement the company's business model.
Mina Justa completes its first full year of operation
2022 was the first complete year of operation of Mina Justa, obtaining a net income and EBITDA of US$ 421.3 million and US$ 807.9 million, respectively, with sales of 28.2 and 97.1 thousand tons of cathodes and concentrates, respectively. In turn, during the year the company distributed resources for the first time to its shareholders, where Empresas Copec received a total of US$ 140 million.
Update on Forest fires
Since the beginning of February, multiple forest fires have been affecting various locations in which Arauco operates, such as Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, Araucanía and Los Rios regions.
The company has over 1,300 professional firefighters who are all properly trained and equipped to prevent fires and bring them under control; 89 fire trucks, 30 runways and helipads, 11 tanker planes, 17 helicopters that carry tanks and transport
firefighters, 4 heavy-duty helicopters,
3 coordination
planes, 18 skidders for cutting fire-breaks,
2 bulldozers, 130
detection towers with automatic cameras, fire detection satellites, 3 detection centers, and the support from national and international specialist companies.
However, this year the damage caused by these fires has increased considerably, due to high temperatures, strong winds, low humidity, and the complexity of fighting many outbreaks that simultaneously appear in several places.
Arauco has approximately 47,000 hectares of productive forestry plantations potentially affected by the fires in the area where they occurred.
A preliminary estimate of the impact on the company's financial statements of the fires, based on currently available information, the timber that should be recoverable (based on past experience) and the associated insurance cover, is approximately USD 50 million as of this date.
ESG HIGHLIGHTS
Copec continues to make progress in electromobility
Copec Voltex will be responsible for operating and supplying the first electroterminal RED Antofagasta. The project considers 10 chargers, the project design, terminal construction, charger management software, power supply, maintenance and software for fleet management and battery monitoring.
In addition, on January 7th, the first of the 10 electroterminals of the RED bidding process, located in Renca, started its operation. This has 17 chargers and will supply 67 buses.
In December, the first charging point was inaugurated in San Pedro de Atacama, which is part of the new network that will connect Antofagasta and San Pedro.
Empresas Copec is ratified in the Dow Jones Index and earns awards
The company was selected for the seventh year running to be listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Chile, comprising the leading sustainability companies of the general share price index (IGPA, according to the Spanish acronym) of the Santiago Stock Exchange. Globally and for the second year, Empresas Copec was distinguished in the top 15% of its industry in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023. Annually, S&P rates more than 7,800 companies in terms of performance of ESG factors.
Besides, the company was recognized among the 100 best corporate reputation companies in Chile within the MERCO 2022 ranking, leading the "Holding Company" category.
Finally, Empresas Copec obtained, for the fourth consecutive year, the recognition "La Voz del mercado", granted by EY and the Santiago Stock Exchange, for being one of the three best rated companies in the country in matters of corporate governance. This award assesses companies under five pillars: business strategy, environment of control, transparency, fair and equal treatment, and sustainability management. In addition, it identifies the main focuses that boards of directors should address in the context of the country's situation.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
4Q22 / 4Q21. During the quarter, the loss attributable to owners of the controlling company amounted to US$ 9 million, a figure lower by US$ 486 million compared to the result recorded during the same period in 2021. This is mainly explained by a lower non- operating income by US$ 297 million, in addition to a drop in operating income of US$ 248 million. This was offset, in part, by a positive effect on tax of US$ 51 million.
The lower operating income arises from the forestry sector, associated with lower sales volumes in the pulp, panels and sawn timber segments, added to lower sawn timber prices. This was offset by higher pulp and panel prices.
The energy sector shows a higher operating income in Copec Chile, Mapco and Terpel. Margins improved in the case of Copec Chile and Mapco, while Terpel recorded an increase in sales volumes. Meanwhile, Abastible's operating income increased due to an improvement in the performance of its operations in Chile, partially offset by a drop in results in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador.
The Company's gross profit decreased 15.0%, reaching US$ 1,104 million. This was mainly contributed by affiliates Arauco, with US$ 542 million; Copec, with US$ 454 million; Abastible, with US$ 83 million; Igemar, with US$ 16 million; and Sonacol, with US$ 10 million.
At the same time, the non-operatingincome was unfavorable compared to results recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021, due to higher other expenses by US$ 141 million associated with impairments of forestry fixed assets, lower other income by US$193 million, higher financial costs by US$ 40 million and a negative effect from the exchange rate of US$46 million.
Income Statement
4Q 22
3Q 22
4Q 21
4Q22 / 4Q21
4Q22 / 3Q22
Accum 22
Accum 21
Chg. 22 / 21
Revenues
7,580
7,900
6,979
8.6%
(4.1%)
30,765
24,787
24.1%
Cost of sales
(6,476)
(6,562)
(5,680)
(14.0%)
1.3%
(25,601)
(20,091)
(27.4%)
Administration & distribution expenses
(747)
(699)
(693)
(7.8%)
(7.0%)
(2,808)
(2,405)
(16.7%)
Operating Income
357
639
605
(41.0%)
(44.2%)
2,357
2,290
2.9%
Other income
(121)
94
(265)
54.3%
(229.2%)
216
166
30.1%
Other expenses
(231)
(104)
(90)
(156.4%)
(122.8%)
(442)
(246)
(79.8%)
Other gains (losses)
6
1
199
(97.0%)
327.4%
6
298
(97.9%)
Financial cost
(128)
(90)
(88)
(45.7%)
(43.4%)
(396)
(361)
(9.7%)
Financial revenues
40
28
25
61.1%
44.0%
107
55
96.2%
Share of profits of associates
70
57
98
(28.3%)
23.0%
189
219
(13.6%)
Foreign exchange differences
(27)
4
19
(247.0%)
(765.1%)
(33)
6
(639.8%)
Other results
(18)
(17)
(11)
(71.3%)
(7.1%)
(74)
(26)
(186.8%)
Non Operational Income
(410)
(26)
(113)
(262.6%)
(1,474.3%)
(426)
112
(481.1%)
Income tax expense
48
(130)
(3)
1,600.8%
136.9%
(408)
(553)
26.3%
Total profit
(5)
483
489
(101.0%)
(101.0%)
1,523
1,849
(17.6%)
Profit attributable to controllers
(9)
474
478
(101.8%)
(101.8%)
1,466
1,781
(17.7%)
Profit attributable to minority
4
10
11
(67.6%)
(62.0%)
57
68
(15.9%)
EBIT
357
639
605
(41.0%)
(44.2%)
2,357
2,290
2.9%
Depreciation & Amortization, and adjustments
213
204
199
6.7%
4.2%
842
820
2.6%
Fair value cost of timber harvested
110
121
97
12.6%
(9.6%)
432
343
26.0%
EBITDA
679
965
902
(24.7%)
(29.6%)
3,630
3,453
5.1%
Figures in US$ million
4Q22 / 3Q22. Profit decreased by US$482 million compared to the previous quarter, explained by a lower operating and non- operating income, partially offset by a positive effect on taxes.
The forestry sector decreased its EBITDA by 34.0%, as a result of lower pulp, panel and sawn timber prices and volumes, coupled with higher unit costs for bleached softwood, unbleached softwood and dissolving pulp, offset by lower costs of bleached hardwood.
The energy sector recorded a 18.3% drop in EBITDA measured in dollars, explained by declines in Copec, Abastible and Sonacol of 8.4%, 23.8% and 13.2%, respectively.
Non-operatingincome was unfavorable due to a negative effect in other income associated with the revaluation of biological assets, higher other expenses, as a consequence of impairments and provisions for fixed assets, higher financial costs and negative exchange rate effects.
2022 / 2021. As of December 31, 2022, profit attributable to owners of the controlling company, net from minority interests, amounted US$ 1,466 million, US$ 315 million lower compared to the result recorded as of December 31, 2021. This is explained by a drop innon-operatingincome of US$ 537 million, offset by lower taxes of US$ 145 million and higher operating income of US$ 66 million.
Non-operatingincome was unfavorable compared to that reported in 2021 due to a decrease in other earnings, as a consequence of lower profits from asset sales. In addition to the above, there were higher other expenses due to plant shutdown and impairments of fixed assets and a drop in participation in associates, explained by a provision in Metrogas related to an initial court ruling adverse to the company. Meanwhile, higher other income was recorded as a result of the sale of service stations by Mapco, partially offset by a lower revaluation of biological assets.
The improved operating income arises from the fuels sector, where results increased in Copec Chile, Mapco and Terpel. This is mainly explained by an improvement in volumes and industrial margins, as well as a positive accounting effect from inventory revaluation in Copec Chile. Meanwhile, Abastible reported lower operating income compared to the previous year, reflecting a decline in performance of operations in Chile and Colombia, partly offset by improved results in Peru and Ecuador.
In the forestry sector, Arauco reported a decrease in operating income due to a drop in pulp, sawn timber and panel sales volumes. This was offset by higher prices in each of these segments.
The Company's gross profit rose 10.0%, reaching US$ 5,164 million. This was mainly contributed by affiliates Arauco, with US$ 2,828 million; Copec, with US$ 1,849 million; Abastible, with US$ 343 million; Igemar, with US$ 96 million; and Sonacol, with US$ 50 million.
