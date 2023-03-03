Empresas Copec S A : Press Release 4Q22

EBITDA for year 2022 reached US$ 3,630 million, 5.1% higher than in 2021. During 4Q22 EBITDA amounted to US$ 679 million, representing a drop of 24.7% YoY, mainly explained by a decline in the forestry sector. Compared to 3Q22, EBITDA decreased 29.6%, associated with a lower performance in the forestry and energy sectors.

Net Income of US$ 1,466 million was reported for 2022, which is US$ 315 million lower than in 2021. This decrease is due the sale of forestry assets completed the previous year, together with impairment losses from assets in Argentina and to expenses related to plant shutdown, as well as foreign exchange losses and provisions in the associated company Metrogas. This was partially offset by a better operating income, which arises from the fuels sector, as a result of an increase in volumes and a positive effect on inventory revaluation.

A loss of US$ 9 million was recorded in the quarter, which negatively compares with the profit of US$ 478 million reported in 4Q21. This is explained by an unfavorable non-operating income associated with impairments of fixed assets in Arauco, higher financial costs and a negative effect on exchange rate differences. In addition, there was a lower operating income in Arauco, which was partially offset by a better operating income in Copec.

Net income decreased US$ 482 million compared to the previous quarter, as a result of lower non-operating income related to losses from the revaluation of biological assets, impairments of fixed assets in Arauco, higher financial costs and a negative effect from variations in the exchange rate. In addition, there was a lower operating income due to a decline in Arauco and Copec.

Arauco announced the start of operations of the MAPA Project. Copec materialized the acquisition of Blue Express, a last-mile logistics services company. Meanwhile, Mina Justa ends its first full year of operation. Likewise, progress continues to be made on issues of sustainability and energy transition through various initiatives, including Copec Voltex's advances in electromobility. All these efforts were reflected in the ratification of Empresas Copec in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and in the recognition obtained in "La Voz del Mercado" and the MERCO ranking.

The leverage ratio climbed from 2.0x in 3Q22 and 2.1x in 4Q21 to 2.3x in 4Q22. This increase responds to a lower EBITDA and a higher net debt due in part to the acquisition of Blue Express and a higher working capital.