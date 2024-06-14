Swap & Go is the subsidiary's new ecosystem, in alliance with Gogoro and MOTORED, to promote electromobility among smart motorcycles, through a highly efficient service powered by artificial intelligence.
In less than a minute, users can exchange their discharged battery for a new one at one of the four stations implemented in Bogota. The company's goal is to continue expanding to reach new segments and provide innovative solutions to its customers.
The plan is part of the agreement that Copec reached with Taiwanese startup Gogoro earlier this year, which seeks to provide the largest battery exchange network for electric two-wheeled vehicles in Latin America.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
EC - Empresas Copec SA published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 14:56:07 UTC.