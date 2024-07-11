Swap & Go is the subsidiary's new ecosystem, in alliance with Gogoro and MOTORED, to promote electromobility among smart motorcycles, through a highly efficient service powered by artificial intelligence.

In less than a minute, users can exchange their discharged battery for a new one at one of the four stations implemented in Bogota. The company's goal is to continue expanding to reach new segments and provide innovative solutions to its customers.

The plan is part of the agreement that Copec reached with Taiwanese startup Gogoro earlier this year, which seeks to provide the largest battery exchange network for electric two-wheeled vehicles in Latin America.