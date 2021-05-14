Log in
    COPEC   CLP7847L1080

EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.

(COPEC)
  Report
Empresas Copec S A : ARAUCO announces sale of forestry properties

05/14/2021 | 12:56am EDT
Through an Essential Fact sent today to the Financial Market Commission, CMF, Empresas Copec reported the information provided by its subsidiary Celulosa Arauco y Constitución S.A., regarding the subscription of a sale agreement between its affiliate Forestal Arauco S.A. and Vista Hermosa Inversiones Forestales SpA, including 461 forestry properties comprising 80,489 total hectares, 61,742 of which are productive, for a total amount of US$385.5 million plus the corresponding VAT.

ARAUCO has preliminarily estimated that, if the transaction closes, it will positively impact its earning for 2021 or 2022, depending on the closing date of the transaction, for approximately US$192.5 million after tax, due to the sale of all of the properties.

Given Empresas Copec's shareholding in ARAUCO, amounting to 99.98% as of this date, the impact on its financial statements will be of a similar amount.

To read the Essential Fact, click here.

Disclaimer

EC - Empresas Copec SA published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 04:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 497 M - -
Net income 2021 960 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 665 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 1,71%
Capitalization 13 840 M 13 797 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
Duration : Period :
Empresas Copec S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 12,86 $
Last Close Price 10,65 $
Spread / Highest target 57,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo Navarro Beltrán Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Huidobro Alvarado Chief Financial Officer
Cristián Palacios González Director-Investor Relations & Finance
Roberto Angelini Rossi Chairman
Gabriel Amos Bitrán Dicowsk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.4.44%13 797
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION43.86%254 182
CHEVRON CORPORATION26.32%207 016
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-3.63%165 120
BP PLC21.04%89 895
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION18.44%80 238