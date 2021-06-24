Log in
    COPEC   CLP7847L1080

EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.

(COPEC)
Empresas Copec S A : Copec honors more than 40,000 health care workers for their role in the pandemic

06/24/2021
By delivering breakfasts and snacks to all staff in the medical centers with the greatest coverage in the Metropolitan Region, Copec successfully closed the first stage of its 'Hospitals' initiative. With this action, the subsidiary acknowledged the vocation and commitment of all health workers, who have worked hard and tirelessly during the last 15 months.

In this phase, 14 hospitals were benefited and, in a second phase that has already begun, there are plans to repeat the experience in regions. 'We have seen the service vocation of health workers, despite the fatigue accumulated in the past year and a half. We value what they do for the country and their compatriots, for this reason we wanted to give a sign of recognition and respect. We took our Pronto store and its products to surprise them and change their routine, even if only for a moment,' said Arturo Natho, Copec's CEO.

The activity is part of the 'Copec at the Service of Chile' program, launched in March 2020 with the aim of proposing, developing and implementing actions to join efforts to address the health emergency in the areas of food, heating, research and donations to institutions, among others.

Disclaimer

EC - Empresas Copec SA published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 18:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 504 M - -
Net income 2021 977 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 422 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 2,13%
Capitalization 13 135 M 13 248 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
Duration : Period :
Empresas Copec S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 10,10 $
Average target price 13,06 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo Navarro Beltrán Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Huidobro Alvarado Chief Financial Officer
Cristián Palacios González Director-Investor Relations & Finance
Roberto Angelini Rossi Chairman
Gabriel Amos Bitrán Dicowsk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.3.05%13 151
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION55.90%272 047
CHEVRON CORPORATION25.84%204 895
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD11.08%188 907
BP PLC27.24%91 251
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION19.60%79 004