Empresas Copec S A : Innovative project wins Inmobiliaria Las Salinas' Parque Urbano contest

In December 2020, the real estate subsidiary of Empresas Copec launched an international contest for different architecture and design studios to design the area of the Las Salinas Neighborhood's Parque Urbano. The aim was for this area on the Viña del Mar waterfront to become a social, sports and cultural meeting place for its residents.

Of the 14 initiatives submitted, the winner was the 'Parque Jardín Botánico' project, developed by the Archiplan architecture office, in conjunction with Gt2p and Planoamano. It covers an area of 1.8 hectares and has an innovative walkway that connects the hills and the Santa Inés neighborhood with the waterfront. It also includes a large park, a fair and exhibition hall, an urban viewpoint and a children's play area, among others. The design is based on the principle of 'Urban Biological Corridors', aimed at mitigating the fragmentation of the landscape and restore its ecological functions within the urban layout.

The project stands out as a large integrating space that is sensitive to the public's demand for quality green areas and responds to the environmental and socio-cultural realities of the sea, waterfront, hills and active neighborhoods.

It is worth noting the collaborative nature of this contest, as it was born as part of the Regional Urban Panel (PUR), an instance of dialogue and territorial reflection in the area.