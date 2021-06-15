Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Empresas Copec S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COPEC   CLP7847L1080

EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.

(COPEC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empresas Copec S A : Innovative project wins Inmobiliaria Las Salinas' Parque Urbano contest

06/15/2021 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In December 2020, the real estate subsidiary of Empresas Copec launched an international contest for different architecture and design studios to design the area of the Las Salinas Neighborhood's Parque Urbano. The aim was for this area on the Viña del Mar waterfront to become a social, sports and cultural meeting place for its residents.

Of the 14 initiatives submitted, the winner was the 'Parque Jardín Botánico' project, developed by the Archiplan architecture office, in conjunction with Gt2p and Planoamano. It covers an area of 1.8 hectares and has an innovative walkway that connects the hills and the Santa Inés neighborhood with the waterfront. It also includes a large park, a fair and exhibition hall, an urban viewpoint and a children's play area, among others. The design is based on the principle of 'Urban Biological Corridors', aimed at mitigating the fragmentation of the landscape and restore its ecological functions within the urban layout.

The project stands out as a large integrating space that is sensitive to the public's demand for quality green areas and responds to the environmental and socio-cultural realities of the sea, waterfront, hills and active neighborhoods.

It is worth noting the collaborative nature of this contest, as it was born as part of the Regional Urban Panel (PUR), an instance of dialogue and territorial reflection in the area.

Disclaimer

EC - Empresas Copec SA published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 16:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
12:46pEMPRESAS COPEC S A  : Innovative project wins Inmobiliaria Las Salinas' Parque U..
PU
06/11EMPRESAS COPEC S A  : and Belén Educa Foundation launch English tutoring program
PU
06/11EMPRESAS COPEC S A  : awards “Anacleto Angelini Fabri Academic Excellence ..
PU
05/29EMPRESAS COPEC S A  : Press Release 1Q21
PU
05/24EMPRESAS COPEC S A  : Abastible announces sale of Gasmar
PU
05/14EMPRESAS COPEC S A  : ARAUCO announces sale of forestry properties
PU
05/14EMPRESAS COPEC S A  : and Belén Educa Foundation launch 2021 Tutoring Program
PU
05/10EMPRESAS COPEC S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29EMPRESAS COPEC S A  : renews its board of directors
PU
04/15EMPRESAS COPEC S A  : leads its category in MERCO rankings
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 504 M - -
Net income 2021 977 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 422 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 13 470 M 13 361 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
Duration : Period :
Empresas Copec S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13,06 $
Last Close Price 10,36 $
Spread / Highest target 61,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo Navarro Beltrán Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Huidobro Alvarado Chief Financial Officer
Cristián Palacios González Director-Investor Relations & Finance
Roberto Angelini Rossi Chairman
Gabriel Amos Bitrán Dicowsk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.3.33%13 472
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION50.58%262 776
CHEVRON CORPORATION27.85%208 173
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD13.08%194 777
BP PLC29.67%93 969
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION19.60%83 501