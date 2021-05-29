Empresas Copec S A : Press Release 1Q21

SIMPLIFIED OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE

HIGHLIGHTS

Empresas Copec announces Investment Plan

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held on April 28, in which the company's investment plan for 2021 was announced. This envisages capital expenditures of US$1.88 billion, and the forestry and fuels sectors will account for 65% and 30% of the total resources, respectively.

Sale of Forest Assets

On May 13, 2021, Forestal Arauco S.A., a subsidiary of Arauco, executed a Master Agreement, by means of which it agreed to sell to a third party, 461 forest properties that include a total of 80,489 hectares, of which 61,742 are productive hectares, for a total price of US$385 million plus the corresponding Value Added Tax. The closing of the transaction is subject to compliance with conditions precedent that are customary for this type of transactions, including the authorization by the antitrust authorities. It has been preliminarily estimated that, should closing of the transaction occur, it will generate an after-tax profit of approximately US$192.5 million.

Agreement for the sale of Gasmar

In May, Abastible signed a contract agreeing to sell its entire 36.25% interest in Gasmar S.A. The share sale price will be determined considering an enterprise value of US$422.5 million for 100% of such company, on a cash-free and debt-free basis, and such amount could alter due to the application of adjustments stipulated in the contract and usual for these kinds of transactions. The closing of this transaction is subject to some suspensive conditions, including the corresponding approval by the antitrust authority, which is expected to occur this year.

To date, it has been preliminarily assessed that this operation will have a positive effect on the income of Abastible of about US$96.8 million before tax. Empresas Copec has a 99.2% shareholding of such subsidiary.