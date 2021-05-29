Log in
    COPEC   CLP7847L1080

EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.

(COPEC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 05/28
7210 CLP   +1.48%
EMPRESAS COPEC S A  : Press Release 1Q21
EMPRESAS COPEC S A  : Abastible announces sale of Gasmar
EMPRESAS COPEC S A  : ARAUCO announces sale of forestry properties
Empresas Copec S A : Press Release 1Q21

05/29/2021 | 12:20pm EDT
1Q21 Earnings Release

1Q21 Results Webcast

May 29th, 2021

Thursday, June 3rd, 2021

13:00 EST (NY Time)

13:00 Santiago Time

Please register at: investor.empresascopec.cl

EBITDA

EBITDA in 1Q21 was US$693 million, increasing 55.2% YoY, largely because of increases at Arauco and Copec. QoQ,

EBITDA improved 20.9%, also because of results in the companies mentioned.

1Q21 / 1Q20

The company posted net income of US$229 million, increasing on that of US$6 million YoY. That is explained by a

better income performance of Arauco, Copec and Abastible, along with less negative non-operating income, mainly

due to more favorable exchange rate differences, lower financial costs and other expenses.

1Q21 / 4Q20

Net income rose US$110 million QoQ, on account of higher operating income in the forestry and fuels businesses.

Non-operating income was more favorable, mainly explained by higher profits in associates.

In the Annual Shareholder's Meeting, a new board was elected for the next 3 years. Also, the 2021 investment plan

Highlights

was announced for a total of US$1.88 billion. Regarding projects, Mina Justa started operations in March with first

shipments expected in the second quarter of the year. The MAPA project had progress of 83% at the close of April.

During May, Arauco subscribed an agreement for the sale of forest assets for US$385.5 million and Abastible

subscribed a contract to sell its stake in Gasmar.

Net Debt /

EBITDA

The leverage ratio dropped from 4.2x to 3.6x. It should be highlighted that this ratio had risen lately due to the effects of low pulp prices on EBITDA, the fallout of COVID-19 on fuel volumes and a period of heavy investment. Nonetheless, this situation has been reverted, due to a strong performance of the pulp, wood products and fuel businesses, along with a gradual completion of large investment projects.

1Q 21

4Q 20

1Q 20

1Q21 / 1Q20

1Q21 / 4Q20

Accum 21

Accum 20

Chg. 21 / 20

Revenues

5,353

4,834

5,405

(1.0%)

10.7%

5,353

5,405

(1.0%)

EBIT

406

264

176

131.1%

54.0%

406

176

131.1%

EBITDA*

693

573

446

55.2%

20.9%

693

446

55.2%

Non operating income

(57)

(83)

(127)

55.0%

31.0%

(57)

(127)

55.0%

Total profit

251

132

12

2,021.2%

90.6%

251

12

2021.2%

Profit attributable to controllers

229

118

6

3,499.4%

93.3%

229

6

3,499.4%

Profit attributable to minority

22

13

5

305.5%

66.6%

22

5

305.5%

EBITDA Margin

12.9%

11.8%

8.3%

56.7%

9.2%

12.9%

8.3%

56.7%

EBITDA / Net interest expenses

7.9

6.2

4.6

72.3%

26.6%

7.9

4.6

72.3%

  • EBITDA = Operating Income + Depreciation + Amortization + Fair value cost of timber harvested Figures in US$ million

Contact information:

C rist ián Palacio s

C amilo M ilic

Olivia T af ra

Director of Finance and IR

Investor Relations

Investor Relations

+ 562 24617042

+ 562 24617046

+562 24617000

cristian.palacios@empresascopec.cl

camilo.milic@empresascopec.cl

olivia.tafra@empresascopec.cl

SIMPLIFIED OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE

HIGHLIGHTS

Empresas Copec announces Investment Plan

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held on April 28, in which the company's investment plan for 2021 was announced. This envisages capital expenditures of US$1.88 billion, and the forestry and fuels sectors will account for 65% and 30% of the total resources, respectively.

Sale of Forest Assets

On May 13, 2021, Forestal Arauco S.A., a subsidiary of Arauco, executed a Master Agreement, by means of which it agreed to sell to a third party, 461 forest properties that include a total of 80,489 hectares, of which 61,742 are productive hectares, for a total price of US$385 million plus the corresponding Value Added Tax. The closing of the transaction is subject to compliance with conditions precedent that are customary for this type of transactions, including the authorization by the antitrust authorities. It has been preliminarily estimated that, should closing of the transaction occur, it will generate an after-tax profit of approximately US$192.5 million.

Agreement for the sale of Gasmar

In May, Abastible signed a contract agreeing to sell its entire 36.25% interest in Gasmar S.A. The share sale price will be determined considering an enterprise value of US$422.5 million for 100% of such company, on a cash-free and debt-free basis, and such amount could alter due to the application of adjustments stipulated in the contract and usual for these kinds of transactions. The closing of this transaction is subject to some suspensive conditions, including the corresponding approval by the antitrust authority, which is expected to occur this year.

To date, it has been preliminarily assessed that this operation will have a positive effect on the income of Abastible of about US$96.8 million before tax. Empresas Copec has a 99.2% shareholding of such subsidiary.

Changes to the Board of Directors

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting voted on a new board of directors for the 2021-2024 period. Roberto Angelini, Jorge Andueza, Manuel Bezanilla, Juan Edgardo Goldenberg, Andrés Lehuedé and Francisco León were re-elected. After years of valuable contribution, Andrés Bianchi, Gabriel Bitrán and Arnaldo Gorziglia left the Board of Directors. In their places, Marcela Achurra, Karin Jürgensen and Maurizio Angelini were elected, all of them outstanding professionals in their law, economy and architecture fields, respectively. These changes give shape to a board of directors that is more diverse regarding gender, skills, experience and age.

Mina Justa Project

Mina Justa started up in March 2021. During the last few weeks started accumulating inventory, and the first shipments are expected to be in the second quarter, in a very positive price scenario. It is estimated that over 100 thousand tons will be produced and sold throughout 2021. The total project investment reached approximately US$1.6 billion.

MAPA Project Progress

MAPA Project overall progress as of the end of April 2021 was 83%. Work on the marine outfall was recently completed, as well as on the high voltage transmission line. Hydraulic test of the power boiler was completed, and the construction works continue.

It is estimated that the startup will take place during the fourth quarter of 2021, amid an optimistic pulp price scenario and with collaborators' health and safety being the main priorities.

Capital Contribution to Arauco

In May 2021, Empresas Copec subscribed and paid its part of a capital contribution of US$200 million to Arauco. This amount is in addition to the US$250 million provided in September 2020. The aim of the capital increase is to help finance projects and bolster the company's financial standing.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

1Q21 / 1Q20. The net income attributable to the controller's owners, net of minority interests, was US$229 million in 1Q21, increasing US$222 million YoY. That was mainly because of operating income climbing US$230 million, and less negative non-operating income of US$70 million, partly offset by higher tax of US$61 million.

In the forestry business, Arauco posted an increase in revenues, due to higher pulp prices and volumes in 2021.

The fuels business had an operating income increase, mainly at Copec Chile and Terpel, on account of better margins, partly related to a higher revaluation of inventories and the local currency appreciation effect when consolidating the income in dollars. Mapco had lower operating income from a drop in volume. Abastible posted higher operating income YoY, explained by a better performance of its operations in Chile and Colombia, along the local currency appreciation effect.

The company's gross profit rose 31.7% amounting to US$957 million, which mainly came from Arauco accounting for US$449 million; Copec for US$392 million; Abastible for US$84 million; Igemar for US$21 million; and Sonacol for US$11 million.

Non-operatingincome was less negative than in 2020, because of more favorable exchange rate differences of US$25 million and lower other expenses and financial costs of US$19 million and US$12 million, respectively.

Income Statement

1Q 21

4Q 20

1Q 20

1Q21 / 1Q20

1Q21 / 4Q20

Accum 21

Accum 20

Chg. 21 / 20

Revenues

5,353

4,834

5,405

(1.0%)

10.7%

5,353

5,405

(1.0%)

Cost of sales

(4,397)

(3,963)

(4,679)

6.0%

(10.9%)

(4,397)

(4,679)

6.0%

Administration & distribution expenses

(551)

(607)

(551)

(0.0%)

9.3%

(551)

(551)

(0.0%)

Operating Income

406

264

176

131.1%

54.0%

406

176

131.1%

Other income

84

121

73

15.4%

(30.5%)

84

73

15.4%

Other expenses

(43)

(58)

(62)

30.5%

25.9%

(43)

(62)

30.5%

Other gains (losses)

(1)

(2)

(1)

(3.9%)

78.3%

(1)

(1)

(3.9%)

Financial cost

(97)

(101)

(108)

10.7%

4.7%

(97)

(108)

10.7%

Financial revenues

9

9

11

(18.0%)

(7.1%)

9

11

(18.0%)

Share of profits of associates

6

(39)

(4)

242.9%

115.7%

6

(4)

242.9%

Foreign exchange differences

(7)

(4)

(31)

78.1%

(81.4%)

(7)

(31)

78.1%

Other results

(9)

(8)

(4)

(125.3%)

(12.3%)

(9)

(4)

(125.3%)

Non Operational income

(57)

(83)

(127)

55.0%

31.0%

(57)

(127)

55.0%

Income tax expense

(98)

(49)

(36)

(167.9%)

(100.0%)

(98)

(36)

(167.9%)

Total profit

251

132

12

2,021.2%

90.6%

251

12

2021.2%

Profit attributable to controllers

229

118

6

3,499.4%

93.3%

229

6

3,499.4%

Profit attributable to minority

22

13

5

305.5%

66.6%

22

5

305.5%

EBIT

406

264

176

131.1%

54.0%

406

176

131.1%

Depreciation & Amortization, and adjustments

216

235

204

6.0%

(8.0%)

216

204

6.0%

Fair value cost of timber harvested

71

74

67

5.7%

(4.8%)

71

67

5.7%

EBITDA

693

573

446

55.2%

20.9%

693

446

55.2%

Figures in US$ million

1Q21 / 4Q20. Net income rose US$111 million QoQ, explained by higher operating and non-operating income.

The forestry business had a 4.0% increase in EBITDA, due to higher pulp prices and a better performance of the wood product business.

The fuels business EBITDA increased 42.4% measured in US dollars, explained by an increase of 50.7% and 4.5% at Copec and Abastible, respectively.

Non-operatingincome increased US$26 million, because of a higher share of the earnings of associates and lower other expenses. That was partly offset by a decrease in other income.

EBITDA

810

718

693

675

564

591

542

573

489

446

468

397

315

Net Income

335

308

280

221

229

148

135

118

98

22

6

-32

-206

Figures in US$ million

1Q 21

4Q 20

1Q 20

1Q21 / 1Q20

1Q21 / 4Q20

Accum 21

Accum 20

Var 21 / 20

EBITDA

Forestry

365

351

215

69.8%

4.0%

365

215

69.8%

Fuels

319

224

227

40.8%

42.4%

319

227

40.8%

Copec

265

176

176

50.8%

50.7%

265

176

50.8%

Abastible

40

39

37

9.0%

4.5%

40

37

9.0%

Sonacol

13

9

14

(1.7%)

43.8%

13

14

(1.7%)

Fishing

12

3

9

44.3%

362.0%

12

9

44.3%

Others

(4)

(5)

(4)

(0.3%)

23.4%

(4)

(4)

0.3%

TOTAL

693

573

446

55.2%

20.9%

693

446

55.2%

CAPEX

Forestry

340

457

445

(23.7%)

(25.6%)

340

445

(23.7%)

Fuels

73

121

93

(21.5%)

(39.7%)

73

93

(21.5%)

Fishing

4

4

1

215.0%

112.8%

4

1

215.0%

Others

41

30

45

(9.7%)

36.6%

41

45

(9.7%)

TOTAL

458

612

585

(21.7%)

(25.1%)

458

585

(21.7%)

EBITDA change by business (1Q 21 v/s 1Q 20)

(MMUS$)

92

4

0

150

693

446

1Q 20

Forestry

Fuels

Fishing

Others

1Q 21

EBITDA change by business (1Q 21 v/s 4Q 20)

(MMUS$)

95

14

10

1

573

693

4Q 20

Fuels

Forestry

Fishing

Others

1Q 21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EC - Empresas Copec SA published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
