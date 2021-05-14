Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Chile
  Santiago Stock Exchange
  Empresas Copec S.A.
  News
  Summary
    COPEC   CLP7847L1080

EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.

(COPEC)
  Report
Empresas Copec S A : and Belén Educa Foundation launch 2021 Tutoring Program

05/14/2021 | 12:56am EDT
In order to provide guidance to students in their final year at the Foundation's schools, 38 executives from Empresas Copec and its subsidiaries will participate as tutors in this initiative.

The Tutoring Program, which began in 2009 and this time will be carried out in a virtual format, is developed on an annual basis and consists of regular meetings between the tutor and a student, who will be guided for several months in order to guide him/her in his/her personal, academic and work-related concerns, as well as to encourage him/her to pursue higher education.

The launch of the program was attended by all the tutors, executives and employees of Belén Educa Foundation, principals, students and alumni of this institution's schools. At the event, Empresas Copec's CEO, Eduardo Navarro, highlighted this initiative as one of the most significant and gratifying that the Company carries out together with the Foundation.

'The relationship between Empresas Copec and its subsidiaries with Belén Educa began more than a decade ago and is characterized by a contribution that goes beyond financial resources as it involves various programs, with tutoring being one of the most beloved. I have had the privilege of being a tutor since the beginning of this initiative and, undoubtedly, it is an instance of learning not only for the student but also for the tutor. It is also an opportunity to help students to enhance their talents and find their vocation. And this is particularly important considering that our young people are the future of Chile. And if as a Company we can contribute to their education by supporting Belén Educa Foundation in its noble mission of providing quality education to students from vulnerable sectors, we feel very honored and grateful', said Navarro.

Disclaimer

EC - Empresas Copec SA published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 04:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 497 M - -
Net income 2021 960 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 665 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 1,71%
Capitalization 13 840 M 13 797 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
Duration : Period :
Empresas Copec S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 12,86 $
Last Close Price 10,65 $
Spread / Highest target 57,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo Navarro Beltrán Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Huidobro Alvarado Chief Financial Officer
Cristián Palacios González Director-Investor Relations & Finance
Roberto Angelini Rossi Chairman
Gabriel Amos Bitrán Dicowsk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.4.44%13 797
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION43.86%254 182
CHEVRON CORPORATION26.32%207 016
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-3.63%165 120
BP PLC21.04%89 895
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION18.44%80 238