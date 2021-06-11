Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Empresas Copec S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COPEC   CLP7847L1080

EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.

(COPEC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 06/10
7140 CLP   -2.49%
03:45pEMPRESAS COPEC S A  : and Belén Educa Foundation launch English tutoring program
05/29EMPRESAS COPEC S A  : Press Release 1Q21
05/24EMPRESAS COPEC S A  : Abastible announces sale of Gasmar
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empresas Copec S A : and Belén Educa Foundation launch English tutoring program

06/11/2021 | 03:45pm EDT
With the aim of giving second and third grade students the opportunity to practice and enhance the learning of this language, this initiative was launched, where executives of the Company and its subsidiaries will participate as tutors.

Through online sessions, the students will be able to share ideas on various topics by speaking English with their tutors.

The program is organized around three pillars: meaningful communication on current topics, linguistic contexts that respond to the students' curricular requirements, and experiences that promote the development of fluency in the foreign language.

During the launch of this initiative, Empresas Copec CEO, Eduardo Navarro, emphasized the importance of the use of this language. 'In a globalized world, today more than ever it is essential to be fluent in English, as this language opens many doors not only in the workplace but also in the academic world. For this reason, as a Company, we felt it was important to support this program. I congratulate the young participants because, I am sure, they will have a competitive advantage and new and better opportunities in the future.

Disclaimer

EC - Empresas Copec SA published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 19:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 504 M - -
Net income 2021 977 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 422 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 12 901 M 12 884 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,3%
Empresas Copec S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13,06 $
Last Close Price 9,92 $
Spread / Highest target 68,6%
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo Navarro Beltrán Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Huidobro Alvarado Chief Financial Officer
Cristián Palacios González Director-Investor Relations & Finance
Roberto Angelini Rossi Chairman
Gabriel Amos Bitrán Dicowsk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.-0.97%12 858
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION52.23%265 655
CHEVRON CORPORATION28.37%209 021
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD9.96%189 585
BP PLC26.90%92 215
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION21.90%82 065