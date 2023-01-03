Empresas Copec S A : ratified in Dow Jones Sustainability Index

For the seventh consecutive year, the Company was selected to join the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Chile (DJSI), a recognition of our sustainable management that positions us among the world's leading companies in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters.

DJSI is the first index of its kind implemented in the country. Developed jointly by SP Dow Jones Index and RobecoSAM, it uses Dow Jones Sustainability Indices' own calculation methodology, incorporating the IPSA as base.