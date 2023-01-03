Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Empresas Copec S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COPEC   CLP7847L1080

EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.

(COPEC)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-29
6329.00 CLP   +0.46%
2022Empresas Copec S A : ARAUCO's MAPA is ready to start operations
PU
2022EMPRESAS COPEC S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2022Empresas Copec S A : Flip, a subsidiary of Nutrisco, begins a new stage of expansion
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empresas Copec S A : ratified in Dow Jones Sustainability Index

01/03/2023 | 03:58pm EST
For the seventh consecutive year, the Company was selected to join the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Chile (DJSI), a recognition of our sustainable management that positions us among the world's leading companies in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters.

DJSI is the first index of its kind implemented in the country. Developed jointly by SP Dow Jones Index and RobecoSAM, it uses Dow Jones Sustainability Indices' own calculation methodology, incorporating the IPSA as base.

EC - Empresas Copec SA published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 20:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30 809 M - -
Net income 2022 1 984 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,51x
Yield 2022 5,37%
Capitalization 9 331 M 9 331 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
Duration : Period :
Empresas Copec S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 7,18 $
Average target price 9,20 $
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Navarro Beltrán Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Huidobro Alvarado Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Angelini Rossi Chairman
Juan Edgardo Goldenberg Peñafiel Director
Manuel Enrique Bezanilla Urrutia Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.0.00%9 666
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION0.00%454 248
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.13%197 750
BP PLC0.00%103 874
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.00%72 095
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.00%54 547