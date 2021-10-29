Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Empresas Copec S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COPEC   CLP7847L1080

EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.

(COPEC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empresas Copec receives “La Voz del Mercado” award for third year in a row

10/29/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
The Company was considered one of the three best rated companies in the country in terms of corporate governance. Promoted by EY and the Santiago Stock Exchange, "La Voz del Mercado" is a survey of directors, investors, intermediaries and analysts, among other opinion leaders, to "take the pulse" of how they perceive the quality and governance practices of organizations listed on the Santiago Stock Exchange.

Eduardo Navarro, CEO of Empresas Copec, thanked the award and reiterated that it will continue to strengthen its governance structures, which are the basis for business development based on transparency and dialogue. He also pointed out that it represents an incentive to always remain "at the forefront" and move towards a "sustainable future that brings well-being to all".

"La Voz del Mercado" rates companies under five pillars: business strategy, control environment, transparency, fair and equal treatment, and sustainability management. In addition, it identifies the main focuses to be addressed by boards of directors in the context of the country's current situation. Along with Empresas Copec, Banco Santander and Viña Concha y Toro also received awards in 2021.

Disclaimer

EC - Empresas Copec SA published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 21:45:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23 797 M - -
Net income 2021 1 247 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6 675x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 8 302 B 10 225 M -
EV / Sales 2021 349x
EV / Sales 2022 331x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
Duration : Period :
Empresas Copec S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 6 400,00 $
Average target price 10,84 $
Spread / Average Target -99,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Navarro Beltrán Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Huidobro Alvarado Chief Financial Officer
Cristián Palacios González Director-Investor Relations & Finance
Roberto Angelini Rossi Chairman
Gabriel Amos Bitrán Dicowsk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.-11.41%10 334
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION56.02%271 498
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD30.89%220 863
CHEVRON CORPORATION33.95%218 764
BP PLC38.17%96 500
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.09%75 190