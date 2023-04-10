Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Empress Royalty Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMPR   CA2924541055

EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

(EMPR)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:51:04 2023-04-10 am EDT
0.3250 CAD   +3.17%
11:05aEmpress Royalty : Increasing Revenue Through Strategic Investments, CEO Clips Video
NE
03/27IIROC Trading Halt - EMPR.WT
AQ
03/03Ellis Martin Report : Empress Royalty Corp's (OTCMKTS:EMPYF) Alexandra Woodyer Sherron-Investing in Production
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empress Royalty: Increasing Revenue Through Strategic Investments, CEO Clips Video

04/10/2023 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2023) - Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV: EMPR) (OTCQX: EMPYF) - Empress Royalty has a global portfolio of precious metal investments that includes three producing assets, already generating revenue. Their unique approach, of creating new royalties and streams, to get junior miners into production or expand on production capacity has yielded impressive results. With significant revenue projected over the next 5 years and a robust pipeline of investment opportunities, Empress Royalty is leading the way in the mining industry for investors looking to diversify their portfolio.

Contact Kaitlin Taylor, VP Marketing & Investor Relations at info@empressroyalty.com or +1.604.331.2080 with any questions.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/post/tsxv-empr-ceo-clips-empress-royalty-increasing-mine-production-through-strategic-investments-60sec

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV: EMPR) (OTCQX: EMPYF)

https://empressroyalty.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips – are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161610


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.
11:05aEmpress Royalty : Increasing Revenue Through Strategic Investments, CEO Clips Video
NE
03/27IIROC Trading Halt - EMPR.WT
AQ
03/03Ellis Martin Report : Empress Royalty Corp's (OTCMKTS:EMPYF) Alexandra Woodyer Sherron-In..
AW
03/03Ellis Martin Report : Empress Royalty Corp's (VAN:EMPR) (OTCMKTS:EMPYF) Alexandra Woodyer ..
AQ
02/15Empress Royalty Corp to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 16th
AQ
01/11OTC Markets Group Welcomes Empress Royalty Corp. to OTCQX
AQ
2022Empress Royalty Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
2022Empress Royalty Closes Private Placement and Welcomes New Strategic Investor
AQ
2022Empress Royalty Corp. announced that it has received CAD 2.6 million in funding
CI
2022Empress Royalty Completes First Tranche of Private Placement
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,17  - -
Net income 2021 -3,20 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,11 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,8 M 26,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 155 576 914x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Empress Royalty Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,32 CAD
Average target price 0,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 58,7%
Managers and Directors
Alexandra Woodyer Sherron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Janet Meiklejohn Chief Financial Officer
David John Rhodes Executive Chairman
Paul Richard Mainwaring Independent Director
George Wesley D. Roberts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.-21.25%27
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.95%7 468
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-6.38%7 097
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-16.99%5 767
SILVERCREST METALS INC.17.65%1 038
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.3.02%842
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer