Kai Hoffmann is joined by Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO & President, and David Rhodes, Executive Chairman, Director & Investment Committee Chair of Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV: EMPR), to share how their unique operations in royalty and streaming agreements are driving exceptional value creation.
