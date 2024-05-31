Empress Royalty Corp. is a royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. The Company is primarily in the business of structuring and creating precious metal royalty and streaming agreements for its own portfolio. The Company is focused on small to mid-tier producing or development stage mining companies. Its investment portfolio includes Sierra Antapite, Tahuehueto, Manicaand others. The Sierra Antapite mine is located in Peru, owned by the private corporation Sierra Sun Group, through its 100% owned Peruvian company Sierra Antapite S.A.C. Mining Unit. The Tahuehueto silver project is located in Mexico, owned and operated by Luca Mining. The Manica is located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone Belt of Mozambique. Its exploration portfolio includes Coldstream, Miner Lake, Greenoaks, Mud Lake, Empress and others. The Pinos project is owned by Candelaria, and is located in high-grade historical gold.