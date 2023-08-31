Definitive half-year results 2023 of the EMS Group

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

On July 14, 2022, the EMS Group published its provisional half-year report 2023. The definitive consolidated half-year report is now available, based on the individual financial statements of the affiliated companies as at June 30, 2023. The definitive half-year report shows no significant changes to the provisional report.

The EMS Group achieved consolidated net sales amounting to CHF 1,183 million (1,284). In local currencies, net sales were 1.9% lower than the previous year.

As expected, the global economy developed in restrained way during the first half of 2023. In Europe, high core inflation, unresolved energy as well as geopolitical issues, are having a dampening effect on the consumer and purchasing mood. In China, meanwhile, recovery of the consumer mood is sluggish.

Thanks to its strong specialty position, EMS was able to achieve a net operating income (EBIT) of CHF 280 million (324) which is -13.7% compared to previous year. The EBIT margin reached 23.6% (25.2%), the EBITDA margin 25.8% (27.5%). The operational cash flow (EBITDA) dropped to CHF 305 million (354).

Net financial income amounted to CHF +0 million (+7).

Net income for the first half of 2023 reached CHF 247 million (286).

Equity increased to CHF 2,031 million (31.12.2022: CHF 1,816 million).

The equity ratio was 82.6% (31.12.2022: 78.4%).