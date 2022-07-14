Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
  News
  Summary
    EMSN   CH0016440353

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

(EMSN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-14 am EDT
697.00 CHF   -0.71%
07/14EMS GROUP : Half-year results 2022 (January - June 2022) (Ad-hoc-Mitteilungen, EMS-Gruppe, Finanzen)
PU
07/14EMS CHEMIE : Earning document
PU
06/06MEDIA INFORMATION : Course of Business of the EMS Group (Ad-hoc-Mitteilungen, EMS-Gruppe, Finanzen)
PU
EMS CHEMIE : Earning document

07/14/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
Finance Report 2021

Excerpt from the

59th Annual Report 2021/2022

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

Domat/Ems Switzerland

Content

EMS Group

Share Performance

3

Key Figures 2017 - 2021

4

Consolidated Income Statement

5

Consolidated Balance Sheet

6

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

7

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

8

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

9

- 40

Report of the Statutory Auditor on

41

the Consolidated Financial Statements

- 52

Share Performance

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

Number of registered shares

23 389 028

23 389 028

23 389 028

23 389 028

23 389 028

Shares entitled to dividend

23 389 028

23 389 028

23 389 028

23 389 028

23 381 277

Treasury shares

0

0

0

0

0

Information per share (in CHF):

Dividend per share

21.00 1)

17.00

20.00

19.75

18.50

Of which ordinary dividend

16.50

13.00

15.60

15.50

14.50

Of which extraordinary dividend

4.50

4.00

4.40

4.25

4.00

Earnings per share

23.53

18.57

22.54

22.22

20.59

Cash flow per share 2)

26.01

21.12

25.01

24.61

22.98

Equity per share 3)

76.91

68.32

71.09

69.48

65.20

Stock prices 4)

High

1 035.00

880.00

646.50

691.00

707.00

Low

793.50

496.60

458.00

447.60

508.00

At December 31

1 021.00

853.00

636.50

467.00

650.50

Market capitalisation on December 31 (CHF millions)

23 880.2

19 950.8

14 887.1

10 922.7

15 214.6

Registered shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Security number

ISIN

Investdata/Reuters

EMS-CHEMIE

1.644.035

CH0016440353

EMSN

  1. Proposal of the Board of Directors.
  2. Cash flow = net income plus write-downs on intangible assets, property, plant and equipment plus value adjustments to securities.
  3. Excluding non-controlling interests.
  4. Source: SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

3 / 52

Key Figures 2017 - 2021

CHF millions

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

Net sales revenue

2 253.8

1 802.3

2 152.7

2 318.3

2 145.8

Change in % against previous year

+25.1 %

−16.3 %

−7.1 %

+8.0 %

+8.2 %

Change in local currencies

+24.6 %

−4.8 %

−2.1 %

+6.4 %

+7.5 %

Of which in Switzerland

3.8 %

4.0 %

3.7 %

3.4 %

3.2 %

Net operating income (EBIT)

640.3

515.1

623.7

620.2

582.0

Change in % against previous year

+24.3 %

−17.4 %

+0.6 %

+6.6 %

+6.3 %

In % of net sales revenue

28.4 %

28.6 %

29.0 %

26.8 %

27.1 %

Net financial income

1.0

−4.4

−3.5

−2.0

0.9

Income taxes

88.5

71.1

88.4

95.8

98.5

Net income

552.9

439.7

531.9

522.3

484.4

Change in % against previous year

+25.8 %

−17.3 %

+1.8 %

+7.8 %

+6.3 %

In % of net sales revenue

24.5 %

24.4 %

24.7 %

22.5 %

22.6 %

Cash flow 1)

608.3

494.0

584.9

575.5

537.4

Change in % against previous year

+23.1 %

−15.5 %

+1.6 %

+7.1 %

+5.0 %

In % of net sales revenue

27.0 %

27.4 %

27.2 %

24.8 %

25.0 %

Investments

79.9

48.3

62.9

60.2

49.3

In % of cash flow

13.1 %

9.8 %

10.8 %

10.5 %

9.2 %

Balance sheet total

2 324.7

2 077.5

2 213.3

2 157.6

2 100.0

Assets

Current assets

1 622.8

1 399.5

1 547.7

1 517.9

1 460.4

Non-current assets

701.9

678.0

665.6

639.7

639.6

Equity and liabilities

Current liabilities

380.2

290.7

351.9

365.2

390.6

Non-current liabilities

116.1

162.6

175.8

147.8

158.9

Equity 2)

1 798.9

1 597.8

1 662.7

1 625.1

1 525.0

Balance sheet equity ratio

77.4 %

76.9 %

75.1 %

75.3 %

72.6 %

Return on equity

30.6 %

27.2 %

31.7 %

32.0 %

31.6 %

Number of employees on December 313)

2 646

2 521

2 648

2 939

2 912

  1. Cash flow = net income plus write-downs on intangible assets, property, plant and equipment plus value adjustments to securities.
  2. Excluding non-controlling interests.
  3. Excluding apprentices (2021: 134; 2020: 132; 2019: 129; 2018: 136; 2017: 138).

4 / 52

Consolidated Income Statement

2021

2020

Notes

(CHF '000)

(CHF '000)

Net sales revenue from goods and services

2 253 846

1 802 348

Inventory changes, semi-finished and finished goods

69 264

(33 747)

Capitalized costs and other operating income

1

28 887

30 699

Material expenses

(1 308 594)

(917 396)

Personnel expenses

2

(236 169)

(213 412)

Other operating expenses

3

(111 467)

(99 035)

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION (EBITDA)

695 767

569 457

Depreciation and amortization

8, 24

(55 436)

(54 320)

NET OPERATING INCOME (EBIT)

640 331

515 137

Financial income

5

2 261

581

Financial expenses

6

(1 239)

(5 007)

NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES

641 353

510 711

Income taxes

7

(88 476)

(71 050)

NET INCOME

552 877

439 661

Of which attributable to: Shareholders of EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

550 320

434 340

Non-controlling interests

18

2 557

5 321

Earnings per share in CHF:

Basic

26

23.53

18.57

Diluted

26

23.53

18.57

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Net income recognized in income statement

552 877

439 661

Actuarial gains from defined benefit pension plans, net of tax

34 812

1 368

Items that will not be reclassified to income statement, net of tax

34 812

1 368

Net changes from cash flow hedges, net of tax

15

24 664

(10 384)

Currency translation differences

(10 228)

(23 407)

Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss

14 436

(33 791)

Other comprehensive income

49 248

(32 423)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

602 125

407 238

Of which attributable to: Shareholders of EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

598 750

402 894

Non-controlling interests

18

3 375

4 344

Reference numbers indicate corresponding Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

5 / 52

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

