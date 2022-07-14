EMS CHEMIE : Earning document
Finance Report 2021
Excerpt from the
59
th Annual Report 2021/2022
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
Content
EMS Group
Share Performance
3
Key Figures 2017 - 2021
4
Consolidated Income Statement
5
Consolidated Balance Sheet
6
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
7
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
8
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
9
- 40
Report of the Statutory Auditor on
41
the Consolidated Financial Statements
- 52
Share Performance
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Number of registered shares
23 389 028
23 389 028
23 389 028
23 389 028
23 389 028
Shares entitled to dividend
23 389 028
23 389 028
23 389 028
23 389 028
23 381 277
Treasury shares
0
0
0
0
0
Information per share (in CHF):
Dividend per share
21.00
1)
17.00
20.00
19.75
18.50
Of which ordinary dividend
16.50
13.00
15.60
15.50
14.50
Of which extraordinary dividend
4.50
4.00
4.40
4.25
4.00
Earnings per share
23.53
18.57
22.54
22.22
20.59
Cash flow per share
2)
26.01
21.12
25.01
24.61
22.98
Equity per share
3)
76.91
68.32
71.09
69.48
65.20
Stock prices
4)
High
1 035.00
880.00
646.50
691.00
707.00
Low
793.50
496.60
458.00
447.60
508.00
At December 31
1 021.00
853.00
636.50
467.00
650.50
Market capitalisation on December 31 (CHF millions)
23 880.2
19 950.8
14 887.1
10 922.7
15 214.6
Registered shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
Security number
ISIN
Investdata/Reuters
EMS-CHEMIE
1.644.035
CH0016440353
EMSN
Proposal of the Board of Directors.
Cash flow = net income plus write-downs on intangible assets, property, plant and equipment plus value adjustments to securities.
Excluding non-controlling interests.
Source: SIX Swiss Exchange AG.
Key Figures 2017 - 2021
CHF millions
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Net sales revenue
2 253.8
1 802.3
2 152.7
2 318.3
2 145.8
Change in % against previous year
+25.1 %
−16.3 %
−7.1 %
+8.0 %
+8.2 %
Change in local currencies
+24.6 %
−4.8 %
−2.1 %
+6.4 %
+7.5 %
Of which in Switzerland
3.8 %
4.0 %
3.7 %
3.4 %
3.2 %
Net operating income (EBIT)
640.3
515.1
623.7
620.2
582.0
Change in % against previous year
+24.3 %
−17.4 %
+0.6 %
+6.6 %
+6.3 %
In % of net sales revenue
28.4 %
28.6 %
29.0 %
26.8 %
27.1 %
Net financial income
1.0
−4.4
−3.5
−2.0
0.9
Income taxes
88.5
71.1
88.4
95.8
98.5
Net income
552.9
439.7
531.9
522.3
484.4
Change in % against previous year
+25.8 %
−17.3 %
+1.8 %
+7.8 %
+6.3 %
In % of net sales revenue
24.5 %
24.4 %
24.7 %
22.5 %
22.6 %
Cash flow
1)
608.3
494.0
584.9
575.5
537.4
Change in % against previous year
+23.1 %
−15.5 %
+1.6 %
+7.1 %
+5.0 %
In % of net sales revenue
27.0 %
27.4 %
27.2 %
24.8 %
25.0 %
Investments
79.9
48.3
62.9
60.2
49.3
In % of cash flow
13.1 %
9.8 %
10.8 %
10.5 %
9.2 %
Balance sheet total
2 324.7
2 077.5
2 213.3
2 157.6
2 100.0
Assets
Current assets
1 622.8
1 399.5
1 547.7
1 517.9
1 460.4
Non-current assets
701.9
678.0
665.6
639.7
639.6
Equity and liabilities
Current liabilities
380.2
290.7
351.9
365.2
390.6
Non-current liabilities
116.1
162.6
175.8
147.8
158.9
Equity
2)
1 798.9
1 597.8
1 662.7
1 625.1
1 525.0
Balance sheet equity ratio
77.4 %
76.9 %
75.1 %
75.3 %
72.6 %
Return on equity
30.6 %
27.2 %
31.7 %
32.0 %
31.6 %
Number of employees on December 31
3)
2 646
2 521
2 648
2 939
2 912
Cash flow = net income plus write-downs on intangible assets, property, plant and equipment plus value adjustments to securities.
Excluding non-controlling interests.
Excluding apprentices (2021: 134; 2020: 132; 2019: 129; 2018: 136; 2017: 138).
Consolidated Income Statement
2021
2020
Notes
(CHF '000)
(CHF '000)
Net sales revenue from goods and services
2 253 846
1 802 348
Inventory changes, semi-finished and finished goods
69 264
(33 747)
Capitalized costs and other operating income
1
28 887
30 699
Material expenses
(1 308 594)
(917 396)
Personnel expenses
2
(236 169)
(213 412)
Other operating expenses
3
(111 467)
(99 035)
EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION (EBITDA)
695 767
569 457
Depreciation and amortization
8, 24
(55 436)
(54 320)
NET OPERATING INCOME (EBIT)
640 331
515 137
Financial income
5
2 261
581
Financial expenses
6
(1 239)
(5 007)
NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES
641 353
510 711
Income taxes
7
(88 476)
(71 050)
NET INCOME
552 877
439 661
Of which attributable to: Shareholders of EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
550 320
434 340
Non-controlling interests
18
2 557
5 321
Earnings per share in CHF:
Basic
26
23.53
18.57
Diluted
26
23.53
18.57
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Net income recognized in income statement
552 877
439 661
Actuarial gains from defined benefit pension plans, net of tax
34 812
1 368
Items that will not be reclassified to income statement, net of tax
34 812
1 368
Net changes from cash flow hedges, net of tax
15
24 664
(10 384)
Currency translation differences
(10 228)
(23 407)
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
14 436
(33 791)
Other comprehensive income
49 248
(32 423)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
602 125
407 238
Of which attributable to: Shareholders of EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
598 750
402 894
Non-controlling interests
18
3 375
4 344
Reference numbers indicate corresponding Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Sales 2022
2 457 M
2 495 M
2 495 M
Net income 2022
564 M
573 M
573 M
Net cash 2022
129 M
131 M
131 M
P/E ratio 2022
28,9x
Yield 2022
3,24%
Capitalization
16 302 M
16 553 M
16 553 M
EV / Sales 2022
6,58x
EV / Sales 2023
6,18x
Nbr of Employees
2 646
Free-Float
29,1%
