  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMSN   CH0016440353

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

(EMSN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-10-24 am EDT
659.50 CHF   +2.25%
12:03aEms Chemie : Third-quarter report 2022 (January – September 2022) of the EMS Group (Ad-hoc-Mitteilungen, EMS-Gruppe, Finanzen)
PU
10/24Ems Chemie : Third-quarter report 2022
PU
09/16Bank Vontobel Lowers Price Target on EMS Chemie, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EMS CHEMIE : Third-quarter report 2022 (January – September 2022) of the EMS Group (Ad-hoc-Mitteilungen, EMS-Gruppe, Finanzen)

10/25/2022 | 12:03am EDT
Third-quarter report 2022 (January - September 2022) of the EMS Group

(Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art.53 LR)

EMS Group:

- Successful new business with innovative specialties

- Clear weakening of the global economy

- Massively higher raw material and energy prices

25.10.2022

The EMS Group, with its companies combined in the EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG and globally active in the business areas High Performance Polymers and Specialty Chemicals, increased net sales in the first nine months of 2022 by 10.7% compared to previous year to reach CHF 1,871 million (1,691), in local currencies, this is an increase of 13.5% compared to previous year. A new net sales record has been achieved.

Recovery of the global economy after COVID-19 stopped abruptly in the second quarter of 2022. The Ukraine conflict caused immense uncertainty and massively higher energy prices, particularly in Europe. As a result, raw material prices rose enormously. Existing inflationary tendencies have increased substantially and are strongly limiting global consumer purchasing power. The inevitable increase in interest rates is additionally hampering economic development. In China, rigorous lockdown measures, as well as the emerging real-estate crisis, are lowering consumer mood and have a negative effect on economic activity. Even in the US, still profiting from solid demand, indications of a slowing economy are becoming apparent.

Already at the beginning of the year, EMS began to prepare for an unstable economy. The proven strategy with profitable specialities has been followed and planned new development and expansion projects are now being pursued more than ever. New business with profitable specialities was completed successfully and growth of net sales achieved in all geographic regions. Focus is currently being placed on energy and cost-saving solutions for customers. Market opportunities are being seized as they arise. The announced investment programme with more than CHF 300 million to increase capacity and energy efficiency at the main production site Domat/Ems (Switzerland) is currently being implemented. Other production locations are also undergoing major expansion. Through proactive measures taken to safeguard its energy supply, secure delivery reliability will be ensured. Rising inflation, in particular with regard to raw materials and energy prices made sales price increases for customers inevitable.

For 2022 as a whole, EMS continues to expect net sales and operating income (EBIT) slightly higher than in the previous year despite the unfavourable economic environment.

The complete Third-quarter report can be downloaded via the following link:

Downloads

Disclaimer

EMS-Chemie Holding AG published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 04:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 469 M 2 467 M 2 467 M
Net income 2022 556 M 555 M 555 M
Net cash 2022 92,4 M 92,3 M 92,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,9x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 15 425 M 15 413 M 15 413 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,21x
EV / Sales 2023 6,00x
Nbr of Employees 2 649
Free-Float 29,1%
Technical analysis trends EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 659,50 CHF
Average target price 848,71 CHF
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Magdalena Martullo-Blocher Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oliver Flühler Chief Financial Officer
Bernhard Merki Chairman
Joachim Streu Independent Non-Executive Director
Christoph Mäder Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-36.83%15 045
ECOLAB INC.-37.80%41 583
SIKA AG-44.50%32 344
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION15.50%31 626
GIVAUDAN SA-39.21%26 805
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-16.00%16 769