Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG    EMSN   CH0016440353

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

(EMSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EMS CHEMIE : First-quarter report 2021 (January - March 2021) of the EMS Group (EMS-Gruppe, Finanzen)

04/08/2021 | 11:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First-quarter report 2021 (January - March 2021) of the EMS Group

EMS Group:

- Positive development of business

- Pleasing order situation

- Supply chain problems with an impact on global business recovery

- Supply chain bottlenecks lead to price increases

09.04.2021
Course of Business January - March 2021

The EMS Group, with its companies combined in the EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG and globally active in the business areas High Performance Polymers and Specialty Chemicals, achieved net sales of CHF 566 million (496) in the first three months. This is 14.1% above previous year. In local currencies, net sales increased by 15.3% compared to previous year.

After the slump in the first half-year of 2020 due to COVID-19, the economy recovered noticeably in the third and fourth quarters. The epidemic outbreak initially resulted in a worldwide demand shock and state-ordered shutdowns, including industrial plants. In the meantime, however, the comprehensive state support and stimulus measures are having a positive effect on the consumer mood. Success achieved in containing the virus, as well as the upcoming widespread vaccination of the population are creating trust and confidence again. Companies are rebuilding their inventory stocks and increasing their production capacity, generally reduced during the crisis. Innovations are being introduced into the market. As a result, sudden bursts of growth and bottlenecks in global supply chains are happening. A lack of semiconductor chips is forcing the global automotive industry to reduce production despite increasing demand.

Winter storms in the south of the U.S. have caused a shutdown of major global production capacity for basic chemicals, resulting in massive global market shortages and significant price jumps for raw materials. The logistics industry is also reporting bottlenecks and price increases.

During the pandemic, EMS continued to pursue ongoing development and expansion projects for new business. With the successful strategy of speciality products in the main area of High Performance Polymers, EMS is in a good position to make use of all opportunities offered in the market as they appear. In this way, EMS recorded a pleasing course of business in the first three months of the year and a pleasing order situation. In local currencies, net sales have already picked up to the same levels as before COVID-19. Local inventory stocks of raw material and finished products, already built up last year, safeguard delivery capacity of all EMS companies at any time, even with the current raw-material shortages. Continually rising raw material prices will make sales price increases for customers inevitable.

EMS launched comprehensive measures at all sites worldwide and at a very early stage, in order to prevent infection of employees with COVID-19. These measures have proven successful. In addition, EMS employees in Switzerland are taking part in the effective company testing programme organised by the Canton Grisons, with the aim of quickly recognising existing infectious cases in the population and avoiding a spread of the virus. In various other countries, EMS employees have already been vaccinated.

For 2021, EMS continues to expect higher net sales and a higher net operating income (EBIT) than in the previous year.

The complete first-quarter report can be downloaded via the following link:

Downloads

Disclaimer

EMS-Chemie Holding AG published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 03:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
04/08EMS CHEMIE  : First-quarter report 2021 (January - March 2021) of the EMS Group ..
PU
04/06EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG  : quaterly earnings release
03/31EMS CHEMIE  : To Invest $317.8 Million At Production Site In Domat/Ems, Switzerl..
MT
03/31EMS CHEMIE  : Investment of more than 300 million Swiss Francs at the Domat/Ems ..
PU
02/17EMS CHEMIE  : Bank Vontobel Lifts Price Target on EMS Chemie, Maintains Hold Rec..
MT
02/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: ING Groep, The Walt Disney Company, PayPal
02/12EMS CHEMIE  : Logs 2020 Profit, Sales Drop on COVID-19 Hit Despite Strong Second..
MT
02/12EMS CHEMIE  : Earning document
PU
02/12EMS CHEMIE  : FY20 Profit Slumps 17% on Low Demand
MT
02/12EMS GROUP : Annual Results 2020 (EMS-Gruppe, Finanzen)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 095 M 2 265 M 2 265 M
Net income 2021 505 M 546 M 546 M
Net cash 2021 318 M 344 M 344 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,8x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 19 565 M 21 149 M 21 156 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,19x
EV / Sales 2022 8,57x
Nbr of Employees 2 521
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 731,20 CHF
Last Close Price 836,50 CHF
Spread / Highest target 8,91%
Spread / Average Target -12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Magdalena Martullo-Blocher Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Baumgärtner Chief Financial Officer
Bernhard Merki Chairman
Joachim Streu Independent Non-Executive Director
Christoph Mäder Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-1.23%21 245
ECOLAB INC.-0.18%61 410
SIKA AG12.61%41 617
GIVAUDAN SA-1.47%36 519
SYMRISE AG-2.77%16 711
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-17.12%15 943
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ