Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMSN   CH0016440353

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

(EMSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EMS Group: Annual Results 2021 (Ad-hoc-Mitteilungen, EMS-Gruppe, Finanzen)

02/10/2022 | 11:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EMS Group: Annual Results 2021

(Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 Listing Rule SIX)

- Strong demand and successfully realised new business

- Net sales and profit at new record levels

- Supply bottlenecks and rising raw material prices

- Extraordinary dividend once again

11.02.2022

The EMS Group, with its companies combined in the EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG, and globally active in the business areas High Performance Polymers and Specialty Chemicals, increased net sales in 2021 by 25.1% and net operating income by 24.3% compared to the previous year. In this way, net sales, net operating income and net income were considerably higher than the values achieved before the pandemic and, adjusted to currency influences, are new record levels in the more than 85 years of company history.

As already expected at the start of 2021, the global economy recovered noticeably after the slump caused by the pandemic. Massive state support and stimulus measures, above all in the USA, provoked significant sudden bursts of demand and led to supply bottlenecks worldwide. In the global automotive industry, the lack of semiconductors is even preventing recovery. Raw material shortages and logistic services, as well as the emergency situation with energy supplies, are further raising company manufacturing costs and causing a continual increase in consumer prices. The announced tightening of monetary policies is creating uncertainty in the markets.

Through extensive innovative new business EMS was again able to achieve significant above market-growth. It was possible to successfully expand business with specialty products in all regions of the world. During the pandemic, EMS continued to pursue development and expansion projects for new business. Continually expanded production capacity and local inventory stocks safeguard the delivery capability of EMS. Close partnerships with customers could be further strengthened. EMS also, however, is forced to continually adjust sales prices due to higher prices for raw materials, logistics services and energy.

Consolidated net sales rose to CHF 2,254 million (1,802), net operating income (EBIT) to CHF 640 million (515). The operational cash flow (EBITDA) increased by 22.2% to CHF 696 million (569). Net income amounted to CHF 553 million (440) which is 25.8% above previous year. Earnings per share increased to CHF 23.53 (18.57).

For the business year 2021, the Board of Directors intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting distribution of an ordinary dividend of CHF 16.50 (13.00) per share and an additional extra-ordinary dividend of CHF 4.50 (4.00) per share. This means a total of CHF 21.00 (17.00) per share would be distributed.

Stefan Baumgärtner, Member of Executive Management and CFO of the EMS Group since October 16, 2017, will take up a new challenge outside EMS as per the end of April 2022. In May 2022, Oliver Flühler will join the EMS Group as Member of Executive Management and CFO. He is currently CFO for the 4B Group.

For the business year 2022, EMS is expecting an unstable economic situation. Unresolved political conflicts, higher inflationary trends and upcoming changes in monetary policies are increasingly unsettling the fundamentally confident markets and consumers.

EMS will continue to follow its successful strategy of growth with speciality products in the main area of High Performance Polymers. The proven innovation strategy with continual development of new business will be continued. In addition, the excellent market position enables EMS to make rapid and flexible use of current chances in the market.

For 2022, EMS is expecting net sales and net operating income (EBIT) again slightly higher than in the previous year.

Downloads

Disclaimer

EMS-Chemie Holding AG published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 04:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
02/10EMS GROUP : Annual Results 2021 (Ad-hoc-Mitteilungen, EMS-Gruppe, Finanzen)
PU
2021EMS-GRIVORY takes four awards at the SPE Automotive Award Night! (EMS-GRIVORY)
PU
2021Kepler Cheuvreux Lifts Price Target on EMS - Chemie, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
2021Ems-Chemie Logs Almost 31% Jump In First Nine-Month Sales Amid Higher Demand
MT
2021Third-quarter report 2021 (January - September 2021) of the EMS Group (Ad-hoc-Mitteilun..
PU
2021Earning document
PU
2021STYLISH DESIGN : Interior Trim (EMS-GRIVORY)
PU
2021EMS CHEMIE : makes a major investment in new production facilities (-GRIVORY)
PU
2021EMS CHEMIE : Cutting-edge metal replacement (EMS-GRIVORY)
PU
2021EMS CHEMIE : High-performance polymers in medicine (EMS-GRIVORY)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 220 M 2 405 M 2 405 M
Net income 2021 536 M 581 M 581 M
Net cash 2021 202 M 218 M 218 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,6x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 21 810 M 23 625 M 23 625 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,73x
EV / Sales 2022 8,66x
Nbr of Employees 2 593
Free-Float -
Chart EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 932,50 CHF
Average target price 1 019,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 9,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Magdalena Martullo-Blocher Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Baumgärtner Chief Financial Officer
Bernhard Merki Chairman
Joachim Streu Independent Non-Executive Director
Christoph Mäder Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-9.30%23 463
ECOLAB INC.-20.14%54 832
SIKA AG-18.88%51 153
GIVAUDAN SA-24.69%36 052
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-19.13%18 348
SYMRISE AG-21.53%17 192