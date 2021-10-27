Earning document

Herrliberg, October 28, 2021 MEDIA INFORMATION (Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 Listing Rules SIX) Third-quarter report 2021 (January - September 2021) EMS Group: Strong course of business and pleasing new business

bottlenecks hit industry Continually rising energy costs and raw material prices I. Course of business January - September 2021 The EMS Group, with its companies combined in the EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG and globally active in the business areas High Performance Polymers and Specialty Chemicals, increased net sales in the first nine months of 2021 to CHF 1,691 million (1,296) which is 30.5% higher than previous year. Net sales in the third quarter were again higher than before the pandemic. As anticipated, the economy recovered noticeably after the slump caused by COVID-19, which had a positive effect on demand and sales volumes. The enormous state support and stimulus measures, above all in the US, led to a substantial increase in demand and, as a result to supply bottlenecks. Considerable interruptions in international supply chains are slowing industrial production worldwide. As expected, the shortage of semi-conductors in the automotive industry continues. Shortages in raw materials and logistic capacity as well as the recent emergency situation with energy supplies, are causing increasingly higher manufacturing costs for companies as well as rising consumer prices. Correspondingly, there are growing signs of a slowing global economy.

EMS was able to realise substantial innovative new business, and to achieve pleasing growth with profitable specialities in all regions. Also during the pandemic, EMS has continued to pursue ongoing development and expansion projects for new business. The continually increased production capacity and local warehouse stocks safeguard the delivery capability of all EMS companies at all times. Rising raw material, logistics and energy costs are forcing EMS to increase sales prices. EMS has already prepared for a slowing of the economy. II. Development of net sales January - September 2021 In million CHF 2021 %-dev. 2020 prev. year High Performance Polymers Net sales 1'509 +31.5% 1'147 - In local currencies +30.8% Special chemicals Net sales 182 +22.4% 149 - In local currencies +21.8% EMS Group Net sales 1'691 +30.5% 1'296 - In local currencies +29.8% III. Comments on the individual business areas EMS continued to achieve growth in the main area of High Performance Polymers. With its proven strategy of speciality products, EMS is in a good position to successfully introduce innovative solutions into international markets, enabling customers to achieve cost and weight savings and a reduction of CO₂ emissions. Innovative development expertise in close cooperation with customers enables EMS to quickly recognise market needs and to react flexibly to them.

Significant growth of net sale and result was also achieved compared to previous year in the secondary area of Specialty Chemicals. Here also, planned new business was successfully realised. IV. Outlook For the next months, EMS is expecting a weakening of the global economy. Supply bottlenecks in international supply chains and noticeable cost increases will hamper demand. The shortage of semi-conductors in the automotive industry will continue. EMS closely monitors further development of the markets and is prepared to quickly take appropriate action if necessary. Meanwhile, the successful strategy of growth with specialty products in the main business area of High Performance Polymers will be followed unchanged. High customer requirements for cost and weight savings as well as reduced CO₂ emissions, are being satisfied favourably by EMS with its great experience in the field of metal replacement and with solution-oriented research and development. For 2021 as a whole, EMS continues to expect higher net sales and a higher net operating income (EBIT) than in the previous year. V. Schedule EMS reports quarterly on net sales and publishes half-year and final-year reports on net sales and income. - Media conference / Annual Results 2021 February 11, 2022 - First-quarter report 2022 April 2022 - Media conference / Half-year report 2022 July 15, 2022 - Annual General Meeting 2022 August 13, 2022 - Third-quarter report 2022 October 2022

For further information please contact: M. Martullo Phone +41 44 915 70 00 www.ems-group.com Fax +41 44 915 70 02