Third-quarter report 2021 (January - September 2021) of the EMS Group (Ad-hoc-Mitteilungen, EMS-Gruppe, Finanzen)

10/27/2021 | 11:51pm EDT
Third-quarter report 2021 (January - September 2021) of the EMS Group

(Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 Listing Rules SIX)

EMS Group:

- Strong course of business and pleasing new business

- Supply-chain bottlenecks hit industry

- Continually rising energy costs and raw material prices

28.10.2021

The EMS Group, with its companies combined in the EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG and globally active in the business areas High Performance Polymers and Specialty Chemicals, increased net sales in the first nine months of 2021 to CHF 1,691 million (1,296) which is 30.5% higher than previous year. Net sales in the third quarter were again higher than before the pandemic.

As anticipated, the economy recovered noticeably after the slump caused by COVID-19, which had a positive effect on demand and sales volumes. The enormous state support and stimulus measures, above all in the US, led to a substantial increase in demand and, as a result to supply bottlenecks. Considerable interruptions in international supply chains are slowing industrial production worldwide. As expected, the shortage of semi-conductors in the automotive industry continues. Shortages in raw materials and logistic capacity as well as the recent emergency situation with energy supplies, are causing increasingly higher manufacturing costs for companies as well as rising consumer prices. Correspondingly, there are growing signs of a slowing global economy.

EMS was able to realise substantial innovative new business, and to achieve pleasing growth with profitable specialities in all regions. Also during the pandemic, EMS has continued to pursue ongoing development and expansion projects for new business. The continually increased production capacity and local warehouse stocks safeguard the delivery capability of all EMS companies at all times. Rising raw material, logistics and energy costs are forcing EMS to increase sales prices. EMS has already prepared for a slowing of the economy.

For 2021 as a whole, EMS continues to expect higher net sales and a higher net operating income (EBIT) than in the previous year.

The complete third-quarter report can be downloaded via the following link:

Downloads

Disclaimer

EMS-Chemie Holding AG published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 03:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
