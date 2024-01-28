Certain A Shares of EMTEK Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-JAN-2024.

Certain A Shares of EMTEK (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-JAN-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1103 days starting from 20-JAN-2021 to 28-JAN-2024.



Details:

Shareholder Yang Junjie, who is the spouse of the sister of Lu Jiezhong and Lu Baozhong committed within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



The Company?s holding shareholders, actual controllers Gao Lei committed within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months.



The Company?s holding shareholders, actual controllers, members of the board of directors, senior management personnel: Lu Jiezhong; Lu Baozhong committed within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



Shareholders with more than 5% shareholding: Shenzhen City Xincexin within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months.



Shareholders with more than 5% shareholding, members of the board of directors, senior management personnel Li Shengping, Members of the board of directors, senior management personnel Li Guoping; Wang Jianjun; Xiao Guozhong committed within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



Members of the supervisory board with direct or indirect shareholding Yang Yu; Guo Minghuang committed within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.