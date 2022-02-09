Emu NL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EMU

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
company option
For
Other
Description
Partly-paid ordinary shares as detailed in the Notice of AGM announced to ASX on 30.12.2021
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Options to acquire partly-paid ordinary shares (detailed in Annexure A to the Notice of AGM as announced to ASX on 30.12.2021) exercisable at $0.0001 each on or before 15 November 2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Issue of securities were required to be approved by shareholders
Issue details
only
Number of +securities
35,000,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
use
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Director and Employee incentive Options
Purpose of the issue
Other
personalFor
Additional Details
To provide an incentive and motivate the contribution of special exertion
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.