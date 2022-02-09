Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Emu NL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMU   AU000000EMU8

EMU NL

(EMU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/09 12:10:45 am
0.02 AUD   +11.11%
02:09aEMU NL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EMU
PU
02/08EMU NL : Significant Tungsten Values at Monte Cristo Gold Prospect
PU
02/08EMU NL : 180 Markets – 18 minutes with EMU MD Doug Grewar
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emu NL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EMU

02/09/2022 | 02:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

only

Entity name

EMU NL

Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 09, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

use

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security

code

Security description

New class - code

Options to acquire partly-paid ordinary shares

to be confirmed

personalFor

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities to be

issued/transferred Issue date

35,000,000 09/02/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

EMU NL

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

50127291927

1.3

ASX issuer code

EMU

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

9/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

For personal use only

Please specify

Issue of unquoted options approved at AGM

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Options to acquire partly-paid ordinary shares

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

9/2/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211230/pdf/454n4qg17qndnk.pdf

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00010000

15/11/2022

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

For

Other

Description

Partly-paid ordinary shares as detailed in the Notice of AGM announced to ASX on 30.12.2021

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Options to acquire partly-paid ordinary shares (detailed in Annexure A to the Notice of AGM as announced to ASX on 30.12.2021) exercisable at $0.0001 each on or before 15 November 2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Issue of securities were required to be approved by shareholders

Issue details

only

Number of +securities

35,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

use

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Director and Employee incentive Options

Purpose of the issue

Other

personalFor

Additional Details

To provide an incentive and motivate the contribution of special exertion

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emu NL published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMU NL
02:09aEMU NL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EMU
PU
02/08EMU NL : Significant Tungsten Values at Monte Cristo Gold Prospect
PU
02/08EMU NL : 180 Markets – 18 minutes with EMU MD Doug Grewar
PU
01/23EMU NL : Update of Nickel-Copper-PGE and Gold Exploration Activities
PU
01/23Emu NL Provides Update of Nickel-Copper-PGE and Gold Exploration Activities
CI
2021EMU NL : Application for quotation of securities - EMU
PU
2021Emu extends Monte Cristo with nearby gold discovery
PU
2021Emu NL Announces Drilling Update at Badja Project
CI
2021Emu NL Announces New Project
CI
2021EMU NL : Acquires Sunfire Project in Western Australia; Shares Jump 7%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2021 -5,89 M -4,20 M -4,20 M
Net cash 2021 1,75 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,1 M 7,20 M 7,20 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales 2021 182x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart EMU NL
Duration : Period :
Emu NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Doug Grewar Chief Executive Officer
Peter Sisley Thomas Non-Executive Chairman
Gavin Rutherford Independent Non-Executive Director
Terence Ernest James Streeter Non-Executive Director
Tim Staermose Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMU NL-5.26%7
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.19%170 698
RIO TINTO PLC12.76%123 458
GLENCORE PLC8.76%72 244
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC12.17%55 598
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.13%33 526