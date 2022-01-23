Emu NL : Update of Nickel-Copper-PGE and Gold Exploration Activities

Emu NL (EMU or the Company, ASX:EMU) is pleased to provide an update of current exploration activities over its portfolio of nickel-copper-PGE and gold projects in Western Australia.

Over the past 10 weeks, EMU's geologists have been active in the field completing various new and follow-up exploration activities. Multi-element assay results are pending from a new extended soil geochemistry programme completed at the Badja Gold Project. Results are also pending from the interpretation of data derived from Fixed Loop Electromagnetic (FLEM) geophysical surveys currently being conducted at two nickel-copper-PGE projects (Viper and Graceland).

EMU's Viper, Graceland and Sunfire Nickel-Copper-PGE Projects are located within the Southwest Terrane of Western Australia. The Terrane is host to Chalice Mining's Julimar Project, Venture Minerals/Chalice Mining's Southwest Nickel-Copper-PGEProject (which includes the Thor discovery), Newmont's Boddington Gold Mine and Talison Lithium's Greenbushes Lithium-Tin-TantalumMine.

EMU's Badja Gold Project is located in the Murchison Region near Yalgoo and within the same greenstone belt hosting 29Metals' Golden Grove Mine, Silver Lake Resources' Deflector Mine and Gascoyne Resources new Melville Project. The Badja Project hosts the historic Gnows Nest Gold Mine and EMU's recent Monte Cristo gold discovery.

Viper Nickel-Copper-PGE Project, Jerramungup, WA

Yesterday, EMU commenced a ground FLEM geophysical survey at its Viper Project. The survey is designed to locate and interpret bedrock conductors beneath the interpreted 4km+ long Proterozoic mafic dyke system which hosts the historic Netty Copper Mine. Both nickel and copper anomalous zones associated with the east-west trending mafic dykes, were identified during EMU's auger geochemistry drilling programme conducted in Q1 2021.1

EMU's geophysics contractor has commenced data collection for interpretation by consultants Resource Potentials Pty Ltd. Any resultant electromagnetic bedrock conductors will provide direct targets for initial drill testing.

See Figure 1 - Viper FLEM Geophysics Layout