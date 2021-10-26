Emu extends Monte Cristo with nearby gold discovery
Oct 27, 2021| Media
Emu NL has unearthed a new high-grade gold discovery at the Watertank Hill gold prospect within its Badja project, located near Yalgoo in WA.
The company says the new discovery may represent a potential southern extension to its nearby Monte Cristo prospect. Significant gold hits at Watertank Hill include a 2 metre intersection grading 9.94 grams per tonne gold from 51m downhole that hosts a 1m section grading a stellar 19.35 g/t gold from 51m.
Other significant drill hits at the new Watertank Hill discovery include a 2m section that came in at 3.77 g/t gold from 51m including a 1m intersection going 6.01 g/t gold in addition.
Another 6m intersection came up at 1.12 g/t gold from 29m.
