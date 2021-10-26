Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Emu NL
  News
  Summary
    EMU   AU000000EMU8

EMU NL

(EMU)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/26
0.027 AUD   -10.00%
10/26Emu extends Monte Cristo with nearby gold discovery
PU
10/24Emu NL Announces Drilling Update at Badja Project
CI
10/19Emu NL Announces New Project
CI
Emu extends Monte Cristo with nearby gold discovery

10/26/2021
Oct 27, 2021| Media

Emu NL has unearthed a new high-grade gold discovery at the Watertank Hill gold prospect within its Badja project, located near Yalgoo in WA.

The company says the new discovery may represent a potential southern extension to its nearby Monte Cristo prospect. Significant gold hits at Watertank Hill include a 2 metre intersection grading 9.94 grams per tonne gold from 51m downhole that hosts a 1m section grading a stellar 19.35 g/t gold from 51m.

Other significant drill hits at the new Watertank Hill discovery include a 2m section that came in at 3.77 g/t gold from 51m including a 1m intersection going 6.01 g/t gold in addition.

Another 6m intersection came up at 1.12 g/t gold from 29m.

For more information please see the full article on at The West Australian

Disclaimer

Emu NL published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 03:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2021 -5,89 M -4,43 M -4,43 M
Net cash 2021 1,75 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,0 M 9,73 M 9,76 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales 2021 182x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Doug Grewar Chief Executive Officer
Peter Sisley Thomas Non-Executive Chairman
Gavin Rutherford Independent Non-Executive Director
Terence Ernest James Streeter Non-Executive Director
Tim Staermose Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMU NL-35.71%11
BHP GROUP-9.95%141 967
RIO TINTO PLC-13.62%108 696
GLENCORE PLC58.76%67 409
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.25%47 518
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.64%36 782