15,615,000 Equity Shares of eMudhra Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-NOV-2023.

Details:

An aggregate of 20% of the post-Offer Equity Share capital, assuming exercise of all vested options of the Company as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, except for the Equity Shares offered pursuant to the Offer for Sale, shall be locked in for a period of 18 months from the date of allotment as minimum Promoter?s contribution and the shareholding of the Promoters in excess of 20% of the fully diluted post-Offer Equity Share capital shall be locked in for a period of six months from the date of allotment.



Any Equity Shares Allotted to Anchor Investors in the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked in for a period of 30 days from the date of allotment.



50% of the Equity Shares Allotted to Anchor Investors will be locked-in for a period of 90 days from the date of Allotment, and the remaining 50% of Equity Shares Allotted to Anchor Investors will be locked-in for a period of 30 days from the date of Allotment.