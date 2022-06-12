Log in
    EMUDHRA   INE01QM01018

EMUDHRA LIMITED

(EMUDHRA)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:40 2022-06-13 am EDT
249.00 INR   -1.66%
06/12EMUDHRA : Appointment
PU
06/12EMUDHRA : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
06/12EMUDHRA : Dividend
PU
eMudhra : Appointment

06/12/2022 | 11:53pm EDT
EL/SEC/2022-23/ 06

Wednesday, June 11, 2022

Corporate Relationship Department

The Manager Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

1st Floor, New Trading Ring Rotunda Building,

"Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G

P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Bandra (El, Mumbai - 400 051

Script Code: 543533

Script Code: EMUDHRA

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of appointment of Statutory Auditors pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder which mandates rotation of statutory auditors, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has recommended the appointment of M/s Suri & Co., Chartered Accounts (Firm Registration Number - 0042835) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years from the conclusion of 14th Annual General Meeting (i.e. ensuing Annual General Meeting) of the Company till the conclusion of 19th Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the members of the Company.

Details as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2015 read with SEBI circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 are as under:

SI. No.

Requirement

Details

1

Reason for

Mandatory rotation of statutory auditors pursuant to conclusion of the term of the

change

incumbent statutory auditors as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013

2.

Date of

Ensuing Annual General Meeting

appointment/

Term of

For a period of 5 years from the conclusion of 14th Annual General Meeting (i.e.

appointment

ensuing Annual General Meeting) of the Company till the conclusion of 19th Annual

General Meeting, subject to the approval of the members of the Company.

3.

Brief Profile

Suri and co, established in 1939 by late Mr. Suriyanarayanan was built purely on

integrity, Trust and professionalism and values. In 81 years Suri & co has grown in

scale and diversity with a workforce of more than 200 across 4 states with 8 centers.

The firm provides services in the field of Audit and Assurance, Risk Management,

Compliance and support services, CFO Services, Income tax/GST/other laws and

Advisory and litigation

For eMudhra Limited

ttJ�

Johnson Xavier

Company Secretary &Jo1J11.1"'"'-ll&.>""

Membership No. A28304

eMudhra Limited

No.56, Sai Arcade, 3rd Floor, Outer Ring Road, Devarabeesanahalli, Bangalore - 560103

Phone: +91 80 4227 5300 I Fax: +91 80 4227 5306 I Email: corporate@emudhra.com I Web: www.emudhra.com

CIN - U72900KA2008PLC060368

Disclaimer

eMudhra Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 03:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
