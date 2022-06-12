eMudhra : Appointment

Sub: Intimation of appointment of Statutory Auditors pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder which mandates rotation of statutory auditors, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has recommended the appointment of M/s Suri & Co., Chartered Accounts (Firm Registration Number - 0042835) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years from the conclusion of 14th Annual General Meeting (i.e. ensuing Annual General Meeting) of the Company till the conclusion of 19th Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the members of the Company.
Details as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
2015 read with SEBI circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 are as under:
SI. No.
Requirement
Details
1
Reason for
Mandatory rotation of statutory auditors pursuant to conclusion of the term of the
change
incumbent statutory auditors as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013
2.
Date of
Ensuing Annual General Meeting
appointment/
Term of
For a period of 5 years from the conclusion of 14th Annual General Meeting (i.e.
appointment
ensuing Annual General Meeting) of the Company till the conclusion of 19th Annual
General Meeting, subject to the approval of the members of the Company.
3.
Brief Profile
Suri and co, established in 1939 by late Mr. Suriyanarayanan was built purely on
integrity, Trust and professionalism and values. In 81 years Suri & co has grown in
scale and diversity with a workforce of more than 200 across 4 states with 8 centers.
The firm provides services in the field of Audit and Assurance, Risk Management,
Compliance and support services, CFO Services, Income tax/GST/other laws and
Advisory and litigation
For eMudhra Limited
Johnson Xavier
Company Secretary
Membership No. A28304
Membership No. A28304
eMudhra Limited
