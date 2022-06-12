eMudhra : Appointment

EL/SEC/2022-23/ 06

Wednesday, June 11, 2022

Corporate Relationship Department The Manager Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited 1st Floor, New Trading Ring Rotunda Building, "Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (El, Mumbai - 400 051 Script Code: 543533 Script Code: EMUDHRA

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of appointment of Statutory Auditors pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder which mandates rotation of statutory auditors, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has recommended the appointment of M/s Suri & Co., Chartered Accounts (Firm Registration Number - 0042835) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years from the conclusion of 14th Annual General Meeting (i.e. ensuing Annual General Meeting) of the Company till the conclusion of 19th Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the members of the Company.

Details as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2015 read with SEBI circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 are as under:

SI. No. Requirement Details 1 Reason for Mandatory rotation of statutory auditors pursuant to conclusion of the term of the change incumbent statutory auditors as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 2. Date of Ensuing Annual General Meeting appointment/ Term of For a period of 5 years from the conclusion of 14th Annual General Meeting (i.e. appointment ensuing Annual General Meeting) of the Company till the conclusion of 19th Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the members of the Company. 3. Brief Profile Suri and co, established in 1939 by late Mr. Suriyanarayanan was built purely on integrity, Trust and professionalism and values. In 81 years Suri & co has grown in scale and diversity with a workforce of more than 200 across 4 states with 8 centers. The firm provides services in the field of Audit and Assurance, Risk Management, Compliance and support services, CFO Services, Income tax/GST/other laws and Advisory and litigation For eMudhra Limited � ttJ�

Johnson Xavier

Company Secretary &Jo1J11.1"'"'-ll&.>""

Membership No. A28304

