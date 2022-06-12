eMudhra : Dividend

EL/SEC/2022-23/ 05

Wednesday, June 11, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on June 11, 2022 and Compliance of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation

We would like to inform you that the following are the outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, June 11, 2022.

1. Audited Results for the Quarter & Year 31st March 2022:

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., June 11, 2022, has approved the audited financial statements of the Company (both standalone and consolidated) prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (lndAS) for the quarter and financial year ended as on March 31 , 2022

2. Annual General Meeting:

The 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, August 05, 2022.

3. Declaration of Dividend:

The Board recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.25/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM).

4. Fixing Record Date:

The record date for payment of the final dividend would be July 29, 2022, and the dividend approved by the members will be paid on and after August 08, 2022.

Appointment of Statutory Auditors:

Approved the appointment of M/s. Suri & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years, i.e., from the conclusion of the 14th Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, August 05, 2022, upto the conclusion of 19th Annual General Meeting of the

