    EMUDHRA   INE01QM01018

EMUDHRA LIMITED

(EMUDHRA)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:40 2022-06-13 am EDT
249.00 INR   -1.66%
06/12EMUDHRA : Appointment
PU
06/12EMUDHRA : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
06/12EMUDHRA : Dividend
PU
eMudhra : Dividend

06/12/2022 | 11:53pm EDT
EL/SEC/2022-23/ 05

Wednesday, June 11, 2022

Corporate Relationship Department

The Manager Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

1st Floor, New Trading Ring Rotunda

"Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G

Building, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (El, Mumbai - 400 051

Script Code: 543533

Script Code: EMUDHRA

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on June 11, 2022 and Compliance of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation

We would like to inform you that the following are the outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, June 11, 2022.

1. Audited Results for the Quarter & Year 31st March 2022:

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., June 11, 2022, has approved the audited financial statements of the Company (both standalone and consolidated) prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (lndAS) for the quarter and financial year ended as on March 31 , 2022

2. Annual General Meeting:

The 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, August 05, 2022.

3. Declaration of Dividend:

The Board recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.25/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM).

4. Fixing Record Date:

The record date for payment of the final dividend would be July 29, 2022, and the dividend approved by the members will be paid on and after August 08, 2022.

Appointment of Statutory Auditors:

Approved the appointment of M/s. Suri & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years, i.e., from the conclusion of the 14th Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, August 05, 2022, upto the conclusion of 19th Annual General Meeting of the

eMudhra Limited

No.56, Sai Arcade, 3rd Floor, Outer Ring Road, Devarabeesanahalli, Bangalore - 560103

Phone: +91 80 4227 5300 I Fax: +91 80 4227 5306 I Email: corporate@emudhra.com I Web: www.emudhra.com CIN - U72900KA2008PLC060368

Company, in place of M/s. Manohar Chowdhry and Associates Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 001997S), the retiring Auditors, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

6. Shifting of Registered Office:

The Board approved the shifting of the registered office as mentioned below:

Present Address:

#56, Sai Arcade, 3rd Floor, Devarabeesanahalli, Outer Ring Road, Bangalore - 560103

New Address:

eMudhra Digital Campus, No 12-Pl-A & 12-Pl-B,Hi-Tech Defence and Aerospace Park (IT sector), Jala Hobli, B.K. Palya, Bengaluru - 562149

7. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor:

The Board has appointed Mr. S P Nagarajan, Practising Company Secretary (ACS:10028 CP No: 4738) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2022- 23.

8. Investor Conference Call:

As informed vide our letter dated June 09, 2022, an Investor Conference call is scheduled on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

9. Press Release

A copy of press release is enclosed herewith.

The Board meeting commenced at 2:55 p.m. and concluded at 4:40 p.m. This is for your information and records.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully,

For eMudhra Limited

Johnson Xavier*

Company Secretary &·comp 1ance Officer

Membership No. A28304

eMudhra Limited

No.56, Sai Arcade, 3rd Floor, Outer Ring Road, Devarabeesanahalli, Bangalore - 560103

Phone: +91 80 4227 5300 I Fax: +91 80 4227 5306 I Email: corporate@emudhra.com I Web: www.emudhra.com

CIN - U72900KA2008PLC060368

Financials
Sales 2021 1 316 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net income 2021 175 M 2,24 M 2,24 M
Net Debt 2021 434 M 5,56 M 5,56 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 768 M 253 M 253 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 641
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Saji K. Louiz Chief Financial Officer
Venkatraman Srinivasan Executive Chairman
Vijay Kumar Senior Vice President & Head-Technology
Johnson Xavier Secretary & Compliance Officer
Nandlal Laxminarayan Sarda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMUDHRA LIMITED0.00%253
CME GROUP INC.-12.50%71 848
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-22.00%57 264
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-28.51%54 799
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC1.76%48 439
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG3.30%29 360